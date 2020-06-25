Watermark Named EdTech Breakthrough Award Winner for 'EdTech Solution of the Year'

With Digital Measures by Watermark, faculty members' teaching, research and service activities are easier to capture and more accessible. Faculty spend less time entering their accomplishments, and administrators have the most current information for promoting their university, celebrating faculty, and streamlining reporting for review processes, accreditation and more. In addition to collecting the teaching, service, research, and professional development work of faculty, institutions leverage Digital Measures by Watermark to complete complex, multi-step processes such as annual reviews, promotion and tenure, post-tenure review, and sabbatical applications.

The company recently released a new innovation, a CV Imports feature, with patent-pending technology that expedites the process of entering a faculty member's Curriculum Vitae information into Watermark. Easier and faster than any other in-market option, the company's CV Imports feature was designed to significantly reduce the data-entry burden on faculty so that they can focus their time on teaching, service, and research efforts. During an initial pilot earlier this year, institutions demonstrated a time savings of up to 80 percent.

"While we see the majority of EdTech solutions focused on student learning, the reality is that most institutions continue to struggle with collecting and reporting on comprehensive, up-to-date faculty activity information," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Watermark is delivering a "breakthrough" solution here that addresses this need, empowering faculty and administrators to focus more of their efforts on how to use their data to make critical process improvements. We congratulate Watermark and are thrilled to present them with our marquee Overall EdTech Solution of the Year award."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"We're honored to be recognized by EdTech Breakthrough with the Overall EdTech Solution of the Year. This award validates both the value that our solution provides, as well as all of the hard work our teams put into our software. In addition to giving both administrators and faculty a fuller view of their professional activities, we'll continue to innovate in order to provide institutions with a more effective and efficient approach to collecting, centralizing, and reporting on faculty data so that faculty and administrators can focus more of their efforts on how to use their data to make improvements, rather than on simply collecting it," said Matt Bartel, Chief Product Officer for Watermark.

To learn more about how Watermark can support your student learning and institutional outcomes, visit www.watermarkinsights.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

About Watermark

Serving over 1,700 institutions worldwide, Watermark is the largest global provider of educational intelligence solutions, including planning and outcomes assessment, ePortfolio, faculty activity reporting, course evaluation and institutional surveys, as well as curriculum and catalog management software for higher education. Through its innovative educational intelligence platform, Watermark supports institutions in developing an intentional approach to learning and development based on data they can trust. To learn more, visit www.watermarkinsights.com .

