Watermark Planning & Self-Study Named 'New Product of the Year' by Business Intelligence

Representing the best of what the company has learned about planning, assessment, and accreditation from its +1,700 university partners over the last 20 years, Watermark Planning & Self-Study offers a streamlined system for gathering, reflecting, and acting on assessment and programmatic data. It leverages integrations with other Watermark products and campus systems to reduce redundant tasks, achieve stronger faculty engagement, and foster productive discussions about continuous improvement.

In addition to an innovative data architecture, Planning & Self-Study offers colleges and universities the following capabilities:

Intelligent curriculum mapping

Longitudinal and roll-up reporting on outcomes and measures

Integrated Program Review

Deep data integrations with Learning Management Systems and Watermark's outcomes assessment & ePortfolio solutions

Results management and action planning tools to close the loop

The ability to generate self-studies for regional and programmatic accreditation

"We are so proud to reward Watermark for their outstanding 2020 achievements. This year's group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group.

"We know that institutions continue to struggle with disconnected data, and Watermark is delivering a solution that streamlines processes, breaks down data silos, and empowers institutions to make evidence-based decisions that improve outcomes. We congratulate Watermark and are thrilled to present them with our New Product of the Year award."

"We're honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group. This award validates both the value our solution provides and the hard work our teams put into our software. Our goal is to support colleges and universities in fostering a meaningful culture of assessment. With Planning & Self-Study, institutions can collect and report on planning efforts across departments, programs, and colleges in order to answer essential questions about the success of programs and courses while meeting needs for accreditation. We want to provide our clients with better-connected data and easier access to the kind of insights needed to inform improvement actions – all from within one system," said Brian Robinson, vice president of product management for Watermark.

Over 50 institutions have already adopted Watermark Planning & Self-Study to support their institutional assessment and improvement efforts. To learn more about how Watermark can support your student learning and institutional outcomes, visit www.watermarkinsights.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Watermark

Serving over 1,700 institutions worldwide, Watermark is the largest global provider of educational intelligence solutions, including planning and outcomes assessment, ePortfolio, faculty activity reporting, course evaluation and institutional surveys, as well as curriculum and catalog management software for higher education. Through its innovative educational intelligence platform, Watermark supports institutions in developing an intentional approach to learning and development based on data they can trust. To learn more, visit www.watermarkinsights.com .

