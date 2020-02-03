Watermark Welcomes Peggy Northrop As CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Watermark, California's largest organization devoted to increasing the numbers of women in leadership positions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peggy Northrop as its new CEO.

A media consultant, communications expert, advisor and entrepreneur, Peggy spent the first two decades of her career as an award-winning editor in New York City, where she held senior editorial positions at some of the most iconic names in women's media, including Vogue, Glamour and Real Simple, before becoming Editor-in-Chief of More and Global Editor-in-Chief of Reader's Digest. She returned to the Bay Area in 2013 to serve as Editor-in-Chief of Sunset Publishing, and in the same year co-founded Shebooks, an e-book company devoted to publishing stories by and for women.

"Championing women, telling their stories, and enabling their voices to be heard has been a driving force for me throughout my career," Peggy said. "I'm thrilled to be joining an organization that has such a strong history of connecting, developing and advocating for women, and I look forward to helping Watermark have even more impact."

"Peggy has just the right combination of experience, skill set and personal qualities for what Watermark needs now," said Ann Barlow, Watermark's Board Chair. "The other board members and I are committed to continue expanding Watermark's influence and impact, and we're confident that Peggy and the rest of the highly talented team will deliver."

Marilyn Nagel, Watermark's former CEO who returned to serve as interim CEO during the search, said, "I'm delighted Peggy is coming onboard as CEO and look forward to continuing my involvement with Watermark, Peggy and the incredible Watermark team." Marilyn will continue to serve as an advisor.

Peggy brings deep experience in branding, communications and public relations to her new role. As a consultant, she has coached communications teams at nonprofits and startups, built new digital communities for brands including AARP, and helped tech companies connect to their audiences with engaging multi-platform content, most recently as launch editor of the Airbnb magazine.

Peggy is a communications advisor and investor with Portfolia, which creates investment funds designed for women to back the companies they want to see in the world. She is also a mentor with SHE-CAN, the educational organization that trains the next generation of female leaders in post-genocide countries. She currently serves on the board of directors of Washington & Jefferson College.

Peggy will begin her new role on February 24.

About Watermark

For over 25 years, Watermark is the largest women's nonprofit in California comprised of executives women at all levels, from the C-Suite to Emerging Executives, cross-function and cross-industry. Watermark connects, develops and advocates for the advancement of all those who identify as women in the workplace by providing leadership development programs, networking opportunities and promoting gender diversity, equity and equality initiatives. In addition, Watermark supports and promotes girls' leadership programs to help build the next generation of leaders. For more information visit: wearewatermark.org and follow @wtrmrk.

