WatermarkPointe: An Active Part of the New Rochelle Community

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WatermarkPointe, Westchester condos for sale are more than a new luxury condominium development New Rochelle. They are also new and active members of the community, ready to join in on the New Rochelle and Westchester pride. WatermarkPointe is a patron of the arts and with New Rochelle's growing downtown, supporting local art is more important than ever as art can inspire development, creativity, and beautification. Take note of some of our past—and future—art activities:

Summer Sponsorships. WatermarkPointe is proud to have sponsored The New Rochelle Street Fair—a community-based event that boasted an array of artisans, crafters, international cuisine, inflatable rides for children, and live performances. They also served as a lighting sponsor for the New Rochelle Council on the Arts Summer Concert Series. Through this sponsorship, NRCA was able to purchase new lighting for the event, allowing them to continue delivering music to the New Rochelle waterfront.

Spotlight on the Arts Gala. Support NRDC's Jerry Bermingham and WatermarkPointe as the Spotlight on Business Honoree at the gala on October 18th, which kicks off the 2018 ArtsFest weekend. This event will take place at the Wykagyl Country Club and feature cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and dessert. A silent auction will also be held. Attendees can participate in a show tunes sing-along and dance the night away.

ArtsFest Sponsor. Running October 19th-21st, WatermarkPointe will be a sponsor of ArtsFest, which will boast behind-the-scenes tours of working artists' studios—including world renowned 3D artist Charles Fazzino's Museum Editions studio. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artist and participate in interactive arts projects. Attendees can also view art exhibits. A free trolley will provide transportation between four major points all weekend.

Join Our Community. Schedule your preview to join Westchester's best community within the community. Preview WatermarkPointe's Beachfront Collection which offers spectacular amenities such as an outdoor waterfront pool, a clubhouse with fitness center and stunning views of the Long Island Sound, and ribbons of tranquil beaches surrounding the resort-style property.

About WatermarkPointe

WatermarkPointe Beachfront Condos is a high-end, luxury condominium community offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living in a beachfront setting while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty and Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

