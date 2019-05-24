WatermarkPointe is Ideal for the Arts-Lover!

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering an enviable, resort-inspired lifestyle, unparalleled amenities, and breathtaking views of the Long Island Sound, the condos in New Rochelle, NY at WatermarkPointe are a beachfront paradise, and the perfect location for the arts-lover. WatermarkPointe discusses art excursions and events that are sure to delight residents.

Museums and Galleries of Westchester. It's no secret that Westchester enjoys a rich and celebrated local history, but did you know that there are many museums and galleries that highlight and preserve that history? There's no need to travel far from home to get your fill of culture and art when you live in New Rochelle! Focusing on arts, science, and more than 100-years of local history, the Hudson River Museum is a must-stop for all Westchester residents. Located at SUNY Purchase College is the Neuberger Museum of Art, a humble but well-curated collection of modern, contemporary, and African art, with the added bonus of a location directly across the street from the PepsiCo Sculpture Gardens. Finally, experience the legends and stories of circus performers at the Museum of the Early American Circus in Somers, NY.

Proximity to Manhattan. Just a simple and scenic 35-minute Metro-North commute away from Manhattan, WatermarkPointe residents can easily head into the city to explore all of their favorite museums, galleries, and art pop-ups. Immersive experiences have been taking over New York for the last few years, this summer place yourself right in the heart of an M.C. Escher piece at ESCHER: The Exhibition & Experience, or tour the photo-worthy Rosé Mansion as you taste 8 different pink wines through 14 rooms. Will you keep it classic with a visit to MoMA or the American Museum of Natural History, or will you pop into something new this season?

WatermarkPointe is a Patron of the Arts. The arts thrive in New Rochelle, and WatermarkPointe is proud to be a member of the local community! This coming June, we are happy to be a sponsor of the New Rochelle Council on the Arts Summer Concert Series, with live performances, food trucks, and all of your neighborhood friends every Wednesday and every other Friday. Get to know your fellow locals, delight in delectable cuisine, and feel the fresh Long Island Sound breeze as you dance the night away at Hudson Park. June will also see the ArtsWestchester Golf Outing, sponsored in part by WatermarkPointe, which will raise funds to support Westchester's local art programs.

About WatermarkPointe

WatermarkPointe luxury condos in New Rochelle, NY are high-end, luxury condominiums offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty & Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

SOURCE WatermarkPointe