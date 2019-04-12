WatermarkPointe Is Your Westchester Beach Escape

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westchester condos at WatermarkPointe are an idyllic beachfront escape. With breathtaking views of the Long Island Sound and ribbons of tranquil beach enveloping the property, WatermarkPointe is perfect for those who have always dreamed of living a resort-inspired lifestyle in a stunning home on the shore.

Enviable Views at Every Turn. Featuring seventy-two luxurious condominiums boasting awe-inspiring views of the Long Island Sound, WatermarkPointe is your waterfront dream home come to life! Residents will delight in afternoons swimming in the outdoor heated pool overlooking the Long Island Sound followed by sunset strolls along the serene shores that surround their Westchester homes.

Every Day is a Beach Day. Come home to spectacular at WatermarkPointe. Say goodbye to packing up the car and having to travel to enjoy the beach! In your waterfront home, every day is a beach day. Head down to the shore in the morning for some revitalizing yoga in the sand, bring a sketch pad to the gazebo and draw your favorite sights, or pack a lunch and a beach towel so you can lounge all day long. You deserve a vacation, so why not make every day feel like one with resort-inspired living at WatermarkPointe!

Staying Active with Water Sports. With the beach right outside your door and plenty of nearby yacht clubs and marinas, WatermarkPointe is the ideal location for the water sports enthusiast. Spend a day kayaking along the Long Island Sound , work out by doing some water aerobics, or enjoy a relaxing swim. If staying active by working out is more your speed, head to the fully-equipped fitness center and get your exercise in while enjoying views of the Long Island Sound!

Expansive 30-Foot Terrace. Opening from 24-feet of glass in your greatroom, your private 30-foot terrace features glass railings that offer unimpeded views of the Sound. With more than enough space for outdoor seating and a grill, your expansive terrace can be your dining room all summer long! Invite friends and loved ones over to enjoy a delectable barbeque while savoring a serene sunset waterview, spend an evening counting the constellations with a glass of wine and great conversation, or kick back and enjoy an afternoon cup of coffee with a view!

About WatermarkPointe

WatermarkPointe luxury condos in Westchester, NY are high-end condominiums offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty and Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

