WatermarkPointe Shares Ideas for Seasonal Excursions Close to Home

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An incredible, resort-style lifestyle with unparalleled amenities can be found at WatermarkPointe luxury condos Westchester . There are also an abundance of activities to do nearby. WatermarkPointe discusses seasonal excursions that are all close to home.

Visit NYC. From the holiday tree lighting to ice skating in central park, there is no shortage of seasonal activities just a train ride away. A Broadway show is always an exciting way to take in some of the magic of NYC. This time of year, the Rockettes are in full swing (or kick) as they perform holiday classics in the Christmas Spectacular. It is truly a must-see!

Indulge in some iconic shopping. Westchester is home to an 890,000-square-foot, shopping center just a short car ride away! This center is a work of art—with sky lighting above marble and carpeted floors below, combined with commissioned sculptures and a diverse array of eateries to satisfy any palate. Get your holiday shopping done at stores such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Crate & Barrel, Tiffany & Co., and Burberry then head home and warm up and unwind in front of the warm fireplace .

A trip to a museum. There are a variety of historical museums within driving distance. The Hammond Museum features Japanese art that emulates the intersection of Eastern and Western cultures. Additionally, one of the greatest botanical gardens in the world can be seen at the New York Botanical Garden, which is now a National Historic Landmark. Museum visits are the perfect indoor activity for those colder days.

Take some outdoor adventures. If you love the outdoors in winter, you can visit the Sculpture Garden in Purchase, NY—a collection of 45 pieces of outdoor sculpture from major modern sculptors including Alexander Calder, Henry Moore, Auguste Rodin, and Alberto Giacometti, located on grounds of the Pepsi Co headquarters. Spend some time closer to home on the winding walking paths that surround WatermarkPointe. Spectacular Long Island Sound views abound from the trail, where you can get your fix of fresh air while exploring your new home. Stop by the gazebo to take in a sunset view, and if you're in the mood, enjoy a winter cocktail on the terrace.

About WatermarkPointe

WatermarkPointe Beachfront Condos are high-end, luxury condominiums offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty and Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

