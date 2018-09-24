NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With pristine ribbons of beaches and awe-inspiring sunsets, WatermarkPointe Condos for sale in Westchester, NY are the perfect backdrop to experience the change in seasons. WatermarkPointe shares six ways to celebrate autumn in Westchester.

Shop at a Farmer's Market. Pick up apple cider donuts, butternut squash, and all your pumpkin favorites so you can unleash your inner-chef in your gourmet kitchen. Your stunning WatermarkPointe kitchen features a spacious kitchen island, solid surface countertops and custom cabinetry, so there is always enough space for food storage and preparation.

Go Pumpkin Picking. Head to one of the local pumpkin patches to enjoy a fun-filled day of autumn fun. As it gets closer to Halloween, don't forget to carve those Jack-O-Lanterns and showcase them on the terrace. Spritz the carved parts of your Jack-O-Lantern with a light mixture of bleach and water to help preserve your pumpkin even longer!

Watch the Leaves Change. From the winding walking paths and tranquil beaches that envelop the property, WatermarkPointe's residents can surround themselves in the stunning hues of autumn as the leaves change. Enjoy a hike through scenic Glen Island Park on the warmer fall days and take in the castles, which are similar to those located in Germany's Rhineland. Don't forget to Tour Downtown—a walk through New Rochelle that combines architecture and history—before winter sets in.

Attend a Local Event. New Rochelle has plenty of exciting community events. This month saw the Meals on Wheels of New Rochelle Gala—a night of cocktails, dinner, and dancing to music with DJ Mike Guiliano. This event will also honor New Rochelle Civic Leaders Anthony Alfano, The Reverend Robert E. Gahler, Michael Tedesco, Michael Turek, and Jane Zaccagnin. There is never a dull moment in Westchester NY !

Visit an Area Winery. Fall is a wonderful time of the year to visit a winery or brewery to sip and sample seasonal takes on your favorite adult beverages. Spend an afternoon choosing a variety of refreshments that will complement your upcoming holiday gatherings. Many establishments offer outdoor seating so guests can take advantage of the crisp fall air and seasonal views.

Look into The Past. With Halloween approaching, it's an ideal time to take a stroll through Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, the final resting place of Washington Irving—the author of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Before your visit, grab a blanket and head out to your expansive terrace with a copy of Irving's classic spooly tale- wait until dusk to get into the true Halloween spirit!

About WatermarkPointe

WatermarkPointe Beachfront Condos is a high-end, luxury condominium community offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living in a beachfront setting while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty and Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle. Media Contact:Desiree Freeman, fishbat Media, 855-347-4228, desiree@fishbat.com

SOURCE WatermarkPointe

Related Links

http://watermarkpointe.com

