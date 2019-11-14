Watermelon Seeds Market Worth $751 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 5.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global watermelon seeds market size is expected to be valued at USD 751 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Rising cases of obesity and related health problems including coronary heart disease due to unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyle will boost the product demand. Increasing demand for organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO food products is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The raw product type segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and will expand further at a steady CAGR as raw seeds have high nutritional value and wide application in the food industry

Moreover, many food manufacturers are using raw watermelon seed flour as a fat substitute, which will drive the segment further

Offline distribution channel accounted for more than 75% share of the global watermelon seeds market in 2018. Availability of a variety of products from different brands at discounted prices will drive the segment

In addition, rising number of organized retailing outlets including hypermarkets, supermarkets, etc. is expected to boost the product sales through offline channels

North America is expected to lead the market over the forecast period owing to rising vegan population and presence of several key companies in the region

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Watermelon Seeds Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Type (Raw, Roasted, Dried), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/watermelon-seeds-market

Watermelon seeds have low calorie and fat content and are a rich source of proteins; thus, are used in a number of seed-based food products, which is likely to augment the product demand. Based on distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The online distribution channel is projected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecasted period. Growing popularity of e-commerce platforms like Amazon is the key factor driving the segment.

Rising number of internet and smartphone users across the globe will also have a positive impact on the segment growth. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2025. Rising health consciousness, consumer disposable income, and improved standard of living are some of the key factors responsible for increased product demand in the region. In addition, rapidly expanding e-commerce sector in APAC will boost the product sales.

Grand View Research has segmented the global watermelon seeds market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Watermelon Seed Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Raw



Roasted



Dried

Watermelon Seed Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online

Watermelon Seed Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





UK



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

