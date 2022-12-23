Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market Report 2022: Need to Balance Environmental Concerns and Product Efficacy to Shape Sector Moving Forward

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 By Resin (Epoxy, Silicones, Acrylics, Polyurethanes, Others), By End User Industry, By Company and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global waterproof adhesives & sealants market is expected to increase at an impressive rate in the forthcoming years.

According to Statista, the Global market value of adhesives in 2020 is 43.75 billion US dollars and is expected to reach 64.71 billion US dollars in 2027. Hence, globally the demand for adhesives in the market is expected to rise rapidly owing to population and increasing trends.



Automobiles, construction, healthcare, aerospace, logistics, and electronics are the primary growth sectors driving that modern economy. All the sectors, as mentioned earlier, required adhesive in their operations. Therefore, the demand for adhesives in the market is expected to grow globally, and the ever-increasing demand can propel the market growth in the projected year.



Expanding Infrastructure Sector is Boosting the Market Growth



Adhesives & sealants are cement glue, mucilage, and paste, a non-metallic substance used on the surfaces of the components or substances to bind them together and provide durability and water resistance. According to the report published by Statista in 2022, the amounted size of the construction market is 6.4 trillion dollars in 2020 and is expected to reach 14.4 trillion USD in 2030. Thus, the growth in the sector is expected to influence market growth.



Growing manufacturing industries will influence the adhesive market growth. Adhesives & sealant bind the substance at the molecular level, which helps the product to spread the pressure over the surface if any strain is enforced. Due to these properties, Adhesive & sealant is demanded by many sectors to provide the solution for heat resistance, vibration, sealing, and binding. The report published by Statista is projected that the global automotive industry will reach 3.8 trillion US dollars from auto sales by 2030. Thus, rising demand for automobiles will propel the growth of the manufacturing sector. Growing manufacturing industries will increase the adhesive market's market share.



Additionally, Government initiatives around the world like FTA (Free Trade Agreement) between countries like Mexico, USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and other countries are impacting the market's growth. Such an agreement helps industrialists lower the cost of the product and the final cost of the goods. Furthermore, growing packing industries, Construction infrastructure, automotive market, and packaging industries will impact the growth of the adhesive market. All the factors mentioned above led to the growing demand for Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market products and are expected to drive the market share development in the region.



Environmental Challenges are Affecting the Growth



Many ongoing technological changes, environmental, health, and safety issues are significant forces affecting sector growth. In the adhesive market, manufacturers are instructed to produce products that release a lesser quantity of volatile organic compounds (VOC).

Many organizations are working on reformulating products to achieve the desired result. There are different methods found by the researcher, such as reducing petroleum with water-based products, increasing solid compounds, and other methods. Supply chain disturbance, for various reasons, is creating hurdles in growth by its outcome.



Merger and Acquisition to penetrate the market growth



Many firms are signing or collaborating with foreign firms to gain access to new markets and technology. Mergers and acquisition help firms use the expertise of each other firm and earn more revenue without spending extra time and effort. Due to globalization, there is a change in ownership of the firms in some SMEs through acquisitions and mergers. New technologies and innovations such as UV, Silicon, and other product are responsible for market growth.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market, By resin type:

Epoxy

Silicones

Acrylics

Polyurethanes

Others

Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market, By end user industry:

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Others

Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market, By region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market



5. Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Global Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market



6. Voice of Customer



7. Global Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market Outlook



8. North America Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market Outlook



9. Europe Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market Outlook



10. Asia-Pacific Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market Outlook



11. South America Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market Outlook



12. Middle East and Africa Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market Outlook

13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Company Henkel AG

Avery Dennison Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

H.B. Fuller Company

Huntsman Corporation

Sika AG

Mapei Spa

Bostik SA

RPM International, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afvg8i

