Waterproofing Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $17 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global waterproofing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Lowering bank interest rates in majority of the emerging economies in Europe is expected uplift residential constructions and create a potential market for waterproofing works during forecast period. Residential constructions in the Middle East stands out, inducing huge demand for waterproofing materials between 2020-2025. The US government has estimated to invest around $2 trillion , that will undoubtfully provide a greater support for the overall growth of infrastructural sector in North America . The rising construction activities Spain , Italy , and other major growing countries are supported by lower bank interest rates. Germany has remained a major manufacturer in construction and waterproofing materials, that is propelling the country to hold top position in innovations for construction supplies globally. Application of waterproofing materials in roofing accounts for highest share over the other application of construction areas. Rapid urbanization and increasing residential construction activities in emerging urban cities across all the regions are expected to act as potential green spot markets for waterproofing materials. PVC based waterproof roofing sheets is expected to grow at rapid pace, due to its superior properties, its durability, ease of application, and flexibility across a wide range of applications. On average 35% of the total residential and commercial structures are suffering minor defects due to wetness and roughly 4.5% of the building structures in the US sustaining moderate to heavy damage.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, raw material, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 13 other vendors

Waterproofing Market – Segmentation

The liquid applied membrane (LAM) segment is expected to reach revenues of over $18 llion by 2025. LAM is widely preferred among builders across the globe due to its easy applicable nature on any surface. The demand for LAM is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period on account of the rise in new construction and refurbished activities.

llion by 2025. LAM is widely preferred among builders across the globe due to its easy applicable nature on any surface. The demand for LAM is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period on account of the rise in new construction and refurbished activities. The growing preference for PVC-based waterproofing solutions in commercial and industrial building constructions across the world is influencing the segment. The increasing demand for customized applications is likely to increase the demand for PVC materials significantly during the period 2020–2025 in several urbanized economies.

The growth in construction activities in urban areas in countries such as China , India , Mexico , and Gulf Coastal Countries (GCC) and the increase in re-roofing works in developed economies such as the US and European countries have increased the application of roofing waterproofing works significantly.

Waterproofing Market by Product

Liquid Applied Membrane (LAM)

Sheet-based Membrane

Waterproofing Market by Raw Material

Modified Bitumen

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Others

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)



High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)



Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Waterproofing Market by Application

Roofing

Underground Constructions

Walls

Others

Floorings



Roads & Bridges



Others

Waterproofing Market – Dynamics

The rising number of smart cities in the APAC region is expected to create substantial business opportunities for smart water management system providers, along with several waterproofing subcontractors, during the forecast period. Singapore and India are planning to invest more than $1.2 billion by the end of 2025 as an initiative towards their smart city projects. Such a smart city initiative in the APAC region is expected to provide a huge scope for the adoption of advanced metering infrastructures, with increasing demand for its related construction works during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Lower Bank Rates in Developing Countries

Construction Opportunities in Developing Nations

Efficient & Cost-Effective Waterproofing

Increasing Public Infrastructure Projects

Waterproofing Market – Geography

The consumption of waterproofing materials in APAC is expected to increase at a steady pace during the forecast period. Industrialization and growing rates of infrastructural development projects, predominantly in China and India, are key drivers to the growth in waterproofing works in residential and commercial constructions. In addition, the market growth of waterproofing materials in the APAC region is expected to be propelled by urbanization.

Waterproofing Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Prominent Vendors

Construction Materials

Firestone Building Products

Soprema Groups

Sika AG

GAF

Other Prominent Vendors

Chryso

Copernit

Derbigum

Parex

Asia Mortar

EP Borneo

Tremco

Maris Polymers

KCC

Kemper System

Covestro

Alchimica

Isomat

