Waters Kraus & Paul: 8.45M Mesothelioma Verdict for Career Pipefitter in Calif.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A Los Angeles County jury awarded $8.45 million to the son of a pipefitter, finding asbestos insulation distributed by Weil-McLain and used on its boilers contributed to Robert "Bob" Swanson's mesothelioma and subsequent death. The award, handed down on August 28, 2019, is believed to be the largest asbestos verdict against Weil-McLain to date.

"It was most satisfying to receive justice for Robert Swanson, who never got to see his day in court," said Gary M. Paul, lead trial attorney and partner at Waters Kraus & Paul in Los Angeles. "But the effort carried on by his only surviving heir, his son Shawn, allowed the jury to see the righteousness of his cause. I believe Robert must be smiling."

Bob Swanson, a career plumber and pipefitter, was originally from Michigan. He moved to California in 1979, working for the next several decades in HVAC.

Mr. Swanson testified that his employer from 1969 through the 1970s only installed Weil-McLain brand boilers.

According to testimony, Weil-McLain purchased JM 352 insulating cement, which was 100% chrysotile asbestos. A Johns-Manville representative testified that JM 352 bags contained an asbestos warning label. He also testified that Weil-McLain repackaged the asbestos insulation, sending it to customers in plain paper bags with their boilers.

"The jury saw the truth and they were determined to make sure their verdict resonated," said Mr. Paul. "I want people to know that at Waters Kraus & Paul, we never give up; we will overcome any obstacle put up by the defense to make sure that justice is accomplished for our client!"

Mr. Swanson, diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2014, died just 16 months later.

Representing the Swansons:

Gary M. Paul, lead trial attorney, partner at Waters Kraus & Paul in Los Angeles,

Erin M. Wood, an attorney in the firm's Dallas office, Waters & Kraus, LLP.

About Waters Kraus & Paul

Waters Kraus & Paul is a national plaintiffs' firm helping families in personal injury/wrongful death cases involving asbestos and other dangerous products. The law firm also represents plaintiffs in whistleblower matters involving false claims submitted to the government. Based in Texas, the firm has represented families from all fifty states, foreign countries, as well as foreign governments. Learn more.

SOURCE Waters Kraus & Paul

Related Links

http://www.waterskraus.com

