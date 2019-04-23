Watershed moment for wireless: Brooklyn Summit looks at 5G and beyond

BROOKLYN, New York, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth annual Brooklyn 5G Summit at New York University's Tandon School of Engineering comes at a linchpin moment: The deployment of 5G networks is set to more than triple this year with analysts predicting no fewer than 42 launches, which would result in a total of 55 live 5G networks in service by the end of 2019.

At the summit, co-hosted by NYU WIRELESS and Nokia, and taking place from April 23-26, leaders from companies including Nokia, Sprint, AT&T, and Ericsson, and from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will delve into this year's aggressive rollout of 5G networks. In panels and keynote speeches, participants will detail the latest research, explore groundbreaking new technologies and use cases, and look ahead to 6G, expedited by the FCC's recent decision to throw open the doors to the sub-terahertz spectrum for experimentation.

To watch the livestream of Summit proceedings on April 24 and 25, provided by the IEEE Communications Society, visit: https://brooklyn5gsummit.com/ieee-tv-livestream/

Under the leadership of Founding Director Theodore (Ted) S. Rappaport, NYU WIRELESS led pioneering research proving the capabilities of millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum radio across a range of scenarios and use cases. Now the center is beginning a new, ambitious project that lays the groundwork for 6G. The NYU WIRELESS research is funded in part by Keysight Technologies with the largest in-kind donation in NYU Tandon's history, to explore wireless applications exploiting the sub-terahertz spectrum beginning at 95 GHz. Last month, Rappaport addressed the FCC Open Commission Meeting as commissioners considered making available 21.2 gigahertz of spectrum above 95 GHz for unlicensed operations and creating a new class of experimental licenses for the 95 GHz to 3 THz spectrum range.

"Continued advances in science, technology, and engineering depend on moving fast to explore the unrealized potential of underutilized radio spectrum," said Rappaport. "At the Brooklyn 5G Summit, we are looking at not only the amazing developments happening on the ground as we roll out the next generation of wireless, but also some of the really astonishing possibilities engendered by the sub-terahertz range of the electromagnetic spectrum."

Besides posters and demonstrations of cutting-edge technology from Nokia, NYU WIRELESS, and many others, this year's Brooklyn 5G Summit will include presentations by industry leaders including:

Andre Fuetsch , chief technology officer of AT&T and president of AT&T Labs

, chief technology officer of and president of AT&T Labs Michael O'Rielly , commissioner of the FCC

, commissioner of the FCC Ted Rappaport , David Lee / Ernst Weber professor of electrical and computer engineering at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering and founding director of NYU WIRELESS

, / professor of electrical and computer engineering at the Tandon School of Engineering and founding director of John Saw , chief technology officer of Sprint

, chief technology officer of Bill Stone , vice president of Verizon

, vice president of Mikael Höök , research area director for radio-research at Ericsson Research

, research area director for radio-research at John E. Smee , vice president of engineering at Qualcomm Technologies

Join the conversation: @NYUWIRELESS, @NYUTandon, @Nokia, and #B5GS. For more information, visit the Brooklyn 5G Website at https://brooklyn5gsummit.com.

About NYU WIRELESS

NYU WIRELESS is a vibrant academic research center that is pushing the boundaries of wireless communications, sensing, networking, and devices. Centered at NYU Tandon and involving leaders from industry, faculty, and students throughout the entire NYU community, NYU WIRELESS offers its industrial affiliate sponsors, students, and faculty members a world-class research environment that is creating fundamental knowledge, theories, and techniques for future mass-deployable wireless devices across a wide range of applications and markets. Every April, NYU WIRELESS hosts a major invitation-only wireless summit, in cooperation with Nokia Bell Laboratories, for the center's industrial affiliates and thought leaders throughout the global telecommunications industry. For more information, visit wireless.engineering.nyu.edu.

About the New York University Tandon School of Engineering

The NYU Tandon School of Engineering dates to 1854, the founding date for both the New York University School of Civil Engineering and Architecture and the Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute (widely known as Brooklyn Poly). A January 2014 merger created a comprehensive school of education and research in engineering and applied sciences, rooted in a tradition of invention and entrepreneurship and dedicated to furthering technology in service to society. In addition to its main location in Brooklyn, NYU Tandon collaborates with other schools within NYU, one of the country's foremost private research universities, and is closely connected to engineering programs at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Shanghai. It operates Future Labs focused on start-up businesses in downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn and an award-winning online graduate program. For more information, visit http://engineering.nyu.edu.

www.facebook.com/nyutandon

@NYUTandon

SOURCE NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Related Links

http://www.engineering.nyu.edu

