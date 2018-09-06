Watkins Wellness Supports Wounded Warrior Project

"The Masco Million Differences Program, through which this donation was provided, designates funds to organizations committed to promoting diversity in the workplace," said Maggie Hammock, Sr. Engagement and Communications Specialist at Watkins Wellness. "In highlighting the value and unique strengths that veterans bring to the workforce, the mission of Warriors to Work falls perfectly in line with the goals of the Million Differences Program. We're honored to support Wounded Warrior Project in their efforts to integrate service members into the civilian workforce."

WWP's free services in mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care change lives. Through Warriors to Work, WWP helps warriors find their next career through resume assistance, interview practice, coaching, and networking, while also working with employers to highlight the benefits of hiring veterans. In fiscal year 2017, WWP placed more than 2,600 warriors in meaningful careers and helped create more than $99 million in salaries and benefits through job placements.

"Hiring veterans in the civilian workforce gives organizations highly coachable team players with specialized skill sets, who are an asset to any team," said Jonathan Sullivan, WWP economic empowerment vice president. "Supporters like Watkins Wellness make that possible and help warriors achieve their highest ambitions."

If you're an employer looking to learn more about the benefits of hiring veterans, check out employer resources at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/warriors-to-work/employer-resources. And to see how your support can help WWP transform the way injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities, visit https://wwp.news/GiveBack.

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

