WatServ Shows Commitment to Clients with a SOC 2 Type II Audit

"We take trust, security and operational effectiveness very seriously," said Dave Lacey, CEO of WatServ. "Demonstrating SOC 2 Type II compliance with a gold star outcome – especially since it was achieved during the height of the global pandemic – is another way we're showing our deep commitment to serving our clients."

SOC 2 compliance is determined by an independent audit conducted in accordance with principles established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It requires companies to establish and follow strict information policies and procedures around security, availability, processing, integrity and confidentiality of customer data.

WatServ's SOC 2 Type II audit brings further assurance to clients who rely on the company for cloud managed services.

About WatServ

WatServ is an IT solutions provider that helps clients digitally transform their business through cloud technologies and services. Founded in 2006, WatServ specializes in providing hybrid and multi-cloud solutions and hosting complex, high-availability environments for enterprise-level applications. WatServ's unique approach to planning, migrating and managing multi-cloud environments, plus premium 24x7x365 support, enables its global customers to focus on their core business. Relying on Microsoft and Google's public clouds, in addition to its own private cloud, the company offers an ideal managed cloud environment engineered for security, reliability and performance. With offices in Canada and the United States, and with 1000's of users connecting from around the world, WatServ is always on. For more information, please visit www.watserv.com.

WatServ is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners (BBU), a public company with majority ownership by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchange. More information about BBU is available at www.brookfield.com.

SOURCE WatServ

Related Links

www.watserv.com

