Watson Launches Suite Of Acrylic Safety Screens For The Office

With its consoles acrylic screens already successfully deployed within essential business clients, such as 911 emergency dispatch centers, the company has now made these new safety measures available to all commercial offices. While some social distancing partitions were designed to fit within Watson's own product lines, others are meant for universal use and can be adapted to any workplace.

"As states begin to lift restrictions and others publicize re-opening plans, we've been inundated with calls from companies across the U.S. trying to find solutions to get their employees back to the office safely," said Watson CEO Clif McKenzie. "Our design team has been working around the clock to develop solutions and I couldn't be more pleased with their results."

Watson estimates that 50% of recent calls to its sales team have been for new protective barriers. Acrylic safety screens are preferred per recent OSHA Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, as they are easier to clean.

The Screen Collection includes acrylic options for partitions designed for popular Watson office furniture systems, such as the C9 Height-Adjustable Desk with Power Rail, Tonic, Bahn, and Seven. The company also created partitions in universal sizes, including a universal Desktop Screen, Worksurface Screen, Mid-Surface Screen, and a Mobile Freestanding Screen to partition between workstations and meeting spaces. Watson also increased the height of most new barriers to provide additional protection.

"While some offices can be reconfigured to meet social distancing guidelines, others lack the space in which to do so. This is especially true in dispatch centers," said CEO Clif McKenzie. "Our acrylic safety screens are designed with the health and safety of employees in mind."

For Watson Consoles, the new screens can be used to retrofit existing centers, creating a protective barrier around each 911 call taker's workstation. The universal screens can be used atop surfaces and in administrative areas to provide additional protection to essential workers.

Watson is the premier manufacturer of commercial office furniture and dispatch consoles delivered with soulful design where function, beauty, and enduring quality unite. At the vanguard of sustainable design and manufacturing, the company is the recipient of the EPA's Evergreen Award and Washington State's Manufacturing Award. Watson is a vertically integrated manufacturer where all products are produced in the company's 120,000 square foot headquarters in Poulsbo, WA. Watson products are available through a national network of authorized Sales Representatives and established relationships with dealers throughout North America.

For more information on Watson commercial office furniture visit: https://www.watsonfurniture.com/. For more information on Watson Consoles, please visit: https://www.watsonconsoles.com/

