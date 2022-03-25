WATT Coalition to Host First Annual Grid Enhancing Technologies Summit

WATT's, "Unlocking the Grid's Hidden Potential" Summit on May 23rd 2022 in Partnership with the Distributech / PowerGen International Tradeshow in Dallas, TX

March 25 2022 – The Working for Advanced Transmission Technologies (WATT) Coalition announced today that it would host its first annual Grid Enhancing Technologies (GETs) Summit in conjunction with the Distributech / PowerGen International Tradeshow. The one-day summit will be held at and co-hosted by Distributech.

Grid Enhancing Technologies Summit

The event will showcase thought leadership from interdisciplinary leaders, with opening comments from FERC Commissioner Allison Clements. Panel discussions will outline grid challenges of today and tomorrow, and solutions to optimize existing grid assets. The conference will also provide an overview of policies and regulations intended to enable GETs adoption in the United States. Speakers will include representatives from leading utilities and RTOs/ISOs, who will share their experiences with Grid Enhancing Technologies as well as grid technology leaders.

"Grid-Enhancing Technologies could save U.S. energy customers billions of dollars every year," said Rob Gramlich, Executive Director of the WATT Coalition. "Grids in Europe, Australia, and South America are tapping into these benefits, but the U.S. is lagging. This conference will bring industry and policymakers together to shed light on this disconnect. U.S. electricity customers pay the price for inaction on Grid Enhancing Technologies, and it's time to fix that."

To meet the world's ambitious climate goals, utilities must use innovative solutions to optimize the existing grid to achieve the fastest, most affordable, and secure transition to a decarbonized economy.

This event will offer attendees insight on:

Hear directly from utilities on the latest implementations of dynamic line ratings, advanced power flow control, and topology optimization

Hear from policymakers about the latest on proposals and regulations promoting the expansion of Grid Enhancing Technologies

Hear from renewable energy executives on the value of Grid Enhancing Technologies

For more information visit: https://watt-transmission.org/distributech-event/

Register: https://www.compusystems.com/servlet/sar?evt_uid=665

About

The Working for Advanced Transmission Technologies (WATT) Coalition advocates for policy that supports wide deployment of Grid-Enhancing Technologies (GETs), to accelerate the clean energy transition and lower energy costs. Dynamic Line Ratings determine the true, real-time capacity of power lines. Advanced Power Flow Control allows operators to reroute power to lines with available capacity. Topology Optimization identifies the best grid reconfigurations to reroute flow around bottlenecks. In operations, these technologies reduce congestion costs and improve economic dispatch, situational awareness and reliability. In planning, they reduce the time, cost and complexity of integrating new generation and load. WATT members include Ampacimon, EDF Renewables North America, Heimdall Power, Invenergy, LineVision, Lindsey Systems, NewGrid, Pine Gate Renewables, Smart Wires, VELCO and WindSim Power. Learn about unlocking more value from the grid at watt-transmission.org.

Contact:

Julia Selker

[email protected]

541-908-5792

SOURCE WATT Coalition