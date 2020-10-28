Watts Of Love Introduces Innovative Patented Solar Lights To Illuminate The Path Out Of Poverty For Thousands Of Families Across The Developing World
Nonprofit's safe and sustainable solar lights are lifting women, children and families out of intergenerational poverty
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Watts of Love, a global nonprofit bringing people the power to lift themselves out of the darkness of poverty through solar lighting and financial literacy education, today announced the launch of its innovative patented solar-powered light, which is being distributed to thousands of families across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.
With nearly 1 billion people worldwide living without access to electricity, lights fueled by dangerous and costly kerosene can pose a significant risk to a family's economic wellbeing, health, and safety. At the same time, replacing them with solar-powered lights will provide an immediate household income boost of between 20 and 30 percent.
Watts of Love was launched in 2013 after CEO and Founder Nancy Economou witnessed children in the Philippines who had been disfigured by kerosene burns and was inspired to design a safe, solar-powered light Economou brought a prototype to electronics manufacturer Molex, who assisted in design refinement and manufacturing.
The Watts of Love Multi-Wear Light is a durable, solar-powered, portable light that has been tested in some of the world's darkest, harshest, and most remote areas. Designed to be worn around the neck on a lanyard, or converted into a convenient headlamp or floodlight, the multi-wear light can provide up 120 hours of luminosity when fully charged. The final patented product is designed to last up to 8 years.
Other features include:
- Equipped with multiple light settings
- Life-saving strobe light for emergency use
- Fully charged via solar power or USB
- Designed with a wide push pad for ease of use
Watts of Love partners with in-country NGOs to distribute lights and teach how to redirect funds previously used to buy kerosene toward investing in livestock. . This creates an immediate opportunity to increase personal savings, and extend the daily productivity, while simultaneously eradicating poverty, reducing carbon emissions, and supporting gender equality.
In the last 180 days, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Watts of Love has delivered 7,000 multi-wear lights to developing countries. The organization's team is planning multiple trips to Kenya, Uganda, and Malawi in 2021.
"Watts of Love has demonstrated that solar lights have the ability to transform entire communities and break the cycle of intergenerational poverty for good," said Nancy Economou. "Our vision is to empower millions of individuals to make sustainable financial decisions for their families that will contribute to the economic and social well-being of their communities."
ABOUT WATTS OF LOVE
Watts of Love was founded in 2013 as a global solar lighting nonprofit committed to empowering people to escape the darkness of poverty. Watts of Love has delivered more than 56,000 lights across 50 countries, impacting approximately 390,000 lives. For more information, please visit www.wattsoflove.org and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wattsoflove, Instagram @wattsoflove and Twitter @wattsoflove.
