Watts Of Love Introduces Innovative Patented Solar Lights To Illuminate The Path Out Of Poverty For Thousands Of Families Across The Developing World

Watts of Love announces an innovative patented solar powered light to help thousands of families across the world. Tweet this

Watts of Love was launched in 2013 after CEO and Founder Nancy Economou witnessed children in the Philippines who had been disfigured by kerosene burns and was inspired to design a safe, solar-powered light Economou brought a prototype to electronics manufacturer Molex, who assisted in design refinement and manufacturing.

The Watts of Love Multi-Wear Light is a durable, solar-powered, portable light that has been tested in some of the world's darkest, harshest, and most remote areas. Designed to be worn around the neck on a lanyard, or converted into a convenient headlamp or floodlight, the multi-wear light can provide up 120 hours of luminosity when fully charged. The final patented product is designed to last up to 8 years.

Other features include:

Equipped with multiple light settings

Life-saving strobe light for emergency use

Fully charged via solar power or USB

Designed with a wide push pad for ease of use

Watts of Love partners with in-country NGOs to distribute lights and teach how to redirect funds previously used to buy kerosene toward investing in livestock. . This creates an immediate opportunity to increase personal savings, and extend the daily productivity, while simultaneously eradicating poverty, reducing carbon emissions, and supporting gender equality.

In the last 180 days, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Watts of Love has delivered 7,000 multi-wear lights to developing countries. The organization's team is planning multiple trips to Kenya, Uganda, and Malawi in 2021.

"Watts of Love has demonstrated that solar lights have the ability to transform entire communities and break the cycle of intergenerational poverty for good," said Nancy Economou. "Our vision is to empower millions of individuals to make sustainable financial decisions for their families that will contribute to the economic and social well-being of their communities."

ABOUT WATTS OF LOVE



Watts of Love was founded in 2013 as a global solar lighting nonprofit committed to empowering people to escape the darkness of poverty. Watts of Love has delivered more than 56,000 lights across 50 countries, impacting approximately 390,000 lives. For more information, please visit www.wattsoflove.org and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wattsoflove, Instagram @wattsoflove and Twitter @wattsoflove.

Media Contact:

Kathryn Glasshoff [email protected] 312.815.5505

SOURCE Watts of Love

Related Links

https://www.wattsoflove.org

