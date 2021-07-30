Waupaca's Week-Long Arts on the Square Festival Begins Aug. 15

WAUPACA, Wis., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A summer week of live music, art shows, workshops, street dancing, and great food starts in Waupaca, during the Arts on the Square Festival, Aug. 15-21. The event is hosted by the Waupaca Community Arts Board.

ARTicipation Week

The Waupaca Arts on the Square poster art, created by Leif Larson, is based on the 100-foot Union Street Mural he created in during October 2020 in Waupaca. The week-long Arts on the Square Festival is Aug. 15-21, and includes a Friday Night Street Dance, and multiple music venues and a Juried Fine Art Show on Saturday, Aug. 21. Workshops and other live events are happening throughout the week. Go to https://www.waupacaarts.org/arts-on-the-square-overview-2021 for more information. The Friday Night Street Dance is a highlight of Waupaca's week-long Arts on the Square Festival. Food and beer open at 6 p.m., Aug. 20, on the Waupaca Rec Center Grounds at Badger & State streets, with the band takes the stage 7-10 p.m. The Presidents are one of the most-requested party bands in Wisconsin. They play an eclectic mix of classic to contemporary party rock songs.

The festival begins with five days of ARTicipation Week, beginning with a performance by Dr. Kickbutt's Orchestra of Death at in the historic gazebo at Waupaca City Square, 12-3 p.m., Aug. 15.

Other weekday highlights include a free comedy show, a Scavenger Palooza treasure hunt, Kids' Art Camp, and storytelling performances by the Waupaca Story Project.

Comedians Ben Warren and Tim Northern take the stage at 8 p.m., Aug. 17, at Weasels' Pizza, 108 E. Union St., Waupaca. The show is preceded by the Shake It Up Poetry Reading at Aquamos Coffee Collective, next door, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Scavenger Palooza clues & details can be found at Downtown Waupaca merchants, or on WCAB's website -- https://www.waupacaarts.org/arts-on-the-square-overview-2021. Team winners announced from Main Tent, Aug. 21.

Friday Night Street Dance

The festival heats up when The Presidents take the stage under the Main Tent for the Friday Night Street Dance.

One of the most-requested Wisconsin party bands, The Presidents play a mix of classic and contemporary party rock.

Food and beverages begin at 6 p.m., Aug. 20, on the grounds of the Waupaca Rec Center at Badger and State streets., Music is 7-10 p.m.

Arts on the Square Festival

The premier event, Arts on the Square, opens at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, on the grounds of the Waupaca Rec Center, featuring multiple music venues, a juried art show, workshops, demonstrations, food court, and beer tent.

The Main Tent Stage will host five music acts, including Ho Malone, Lizards, and The Foxfire Affair. Children's performer, Tom Pease, and the Aber Suzuki Center also will perform.

The indoor Jazz Stage will feature nationally known jazz vocalists, Erin Boheme, 12-2 p.m.; and Steve March-Torme, 3-5 p.m.

Vibhas Kendzia will appear on the Acoustic Stage and throughout the venue.

The Juried Fine Art Show includes 32 artist booths, featuring a range of art forms from local and national artists.

On-site workshops and demonstrations include woodworking, glass blowing, clay sculpture, accordion book making, soap carving, and more.

Two pop-up art galleries are included -- the Phantom Art Gallery, 219 Jefferson St., and The Kids' Camp Art Gallery in the Art Annex, offering portrait drawing lessons.

For more details, go to WCAB's website -- https://www.waupacaarts.org/arts-on-the-square-overview-2021.

