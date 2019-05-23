Waupun Wastewater Utilities To Host Open House Event, Featuring The CLEARAS Advanced Biological Nutrient Recovery (ABNR™) System

WAUPUN, Wis., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waupun Wastewater Utilities will host an open house at its facility in Waupun, Wisconsin, on May 30, 2019. The facility, located at 501 Fond du Lac Street incorporates the CLEARAS® Advanced Biological Nutrient Recovery (ABNR™) system, a chemical-free and biologically-based water treatment technology used to effectively recover excess nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen. The open house will showcase an ABNR solution that treats up to 15,000-gallons per day and was implemented with the intent to validate and optimize water quality and biomass characterization prior to full scale installation. The full-scale system, scheduled to begin installation in 2021, will have a capacity of 2.0 MGD with an expected feed of 3.6 mg/L total phosphorus.

"The ABNR solution gives our plant the ability to significantly reduce the use of chemicals and sand filters for phosphorus removal as well as the potential to reduce aeration," said Steve Schramm, water & sewer maintenance/treatment supervisor. "All of these combined, with the system's ability to integrate easily into our facility, make it a very viable solution for addressing future regulations."

"The Waupun Utilities team and their board have a strong vision to integrate technology focused on sustainable, resource recovery while meeting current and future water quality discharge requirements. The ABNR solution aligns tightly with their vision and we are excited to work with Steve and the utility to demonstrate a more sustainable and economical approach to phosphorus and nitrogen recovery," said Jordan Lind, CEO of CLEARAS Water Recovery.

The open house will consist of two hosted tours. The first tour will begin at 10:00 am CDT followed by a second tour at 1:00 pm CDT on Thursday, May 30th with lunch provided by Mulcahy Shaw Water. If you are interested in attending, please contact Autumn Fisher at afisher@clearaswater.com.

About Waupun Wastewater Utilities

Waupun's current wastewater treatment facility was constructed in 1951. Since that time, the facility has received three upgrades with the most recent occurring in 2002. Recently, the city of Waupun recently received more than $37 million in grants and loans from the USDA – Rural Development division to make improvements to its water infrastructure. The infrastructure improvements are a requirement of the Environmental Protection Agency and state Department of Natural Resources to meet strict limits on the phosphorus that is released into local waterways.

About CLEARAS Water Recovery

CLEARAS Water Recovery is the leading provider of advanced, chemical-free and biologically-based water treatment technologies for municipal and industrial point source dischargers. Our proprietary technology leverages a zero-waste process to effectively remove nitrogen, phosphorus and other harmful nutrients - converting these assets to maximize cost recovery for our customers.

