Wave Named Best Budgeting & Accounting Software for 2019

TORONTO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave is honored to announce its place at the top of the list as TrustRadius, a community of professionals sharing software reviews and best practices, released its top-rated budgeting and accounting software for 2019.

Wave users quoted in the survey results love the ease of sending quotes and invoices, although Wave offers much more to over 4 million brave entrepreneurs and small businesses.

TrustRadius utilizes verified reviewers, doesn't sell paid placement and ensures through this system that vendors can't skew results.

"Entrepreneurs and small businesses will be more successful when their finances are managed in the all-encompassing system Wave has created for them to track their money faster and more efficiently. That's why we're honored to earn the TrustRadius Top Rated Accounting Award Based on customer ratings," says Paul Marshall, Chief Operating Officer at Wave. "Simplifying the financial lives of entrepreneurs is our core purpose, and with our recent acquisition of Every, we are more prepared than ever to offer entrepreneurs the full complement of automated financial and banking services."

Wave scored 9.1 out of a possible 10 points in the TrustRadius survey. The data comes from more than 17,000 professionals who left reviews, and the top badges were awarded solely on user feedback and satisfaction scores.

About Wave & the Wave App:

Toronto based Wave is a revolutionary software app that simplifies the financial tasks involved in running a small business, allowing those business owners or entrepreneurs to focus on doing what they love. Wave automates accounting, invoicing, payments, credit products and even payroll. With insights built around each user and an intuitive interface, Wave is the go-to financial operating system designed purposefully and solely for the entrepreneurs and small businesses we serve.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WaveHQ/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wavehq?lang=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wave-hq

Media Contact: Erin Steed

SOURCE Wave

Related Links

https://www.waveapps.com

