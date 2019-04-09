WAVE Sports Reaches 1 Billion Views in March to Become Fastest Growing New Media Company

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Content published by WAVE Sports Media was seen more than one billion times in March, a new milestone for the 18-month old company that is fast-becoming the publisher to follow for young sports fans. WAVE reaches over 150M gen-z and millennial sports fans each month across Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and Twitter. The number includes viewership derived from more than 120 sports channels across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat.

Additionally, WAVE again moved up in the Shareablee US Media Power Rankings , climbing from #20 in February to #17 in March.

WAVE has also maintained momentum on Shareablee Sports Media Power Rankings index at #4, which it reached in February after moving up from #6 in January.

Shareablee's monthly rankings track key factors such as audience growth, total video views, shares and video actions across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, comparing the largest media companies.

"We couldn't be happier with this month's Shareablee media indexes, as they are showing how effective our programming is," said Brian Verne, CEO and cofounder at WAVE. "When we started the company, we had a strong sense that there was a far better way to reach sports fans, and these stats and indexes continue to prove our methodology right."

WAVE's audience consists predominantly of 13-34 year old males living in the US, sports fans who are seeking new ways to engage with the teams, athletes and sports cultures they love.

In just 18-months, WAVE has outpaced legacy and digital media companies, including Overtime, Netflix, Discovery, Viacom, FirstMedia, The New York Times and many others (Shareablee). Overall, the company's presence across social platforms, including Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and Twitter have continued to grow. Total video views are up to 1.17B monthly, representing a 68% increase from January. Total following across social has surpassed 30M, and is growing at nearly 5% month over month.

"What's made us so successful is our ability to create programming that Gen Z and Millennial sports fans love," said Ishaan Sutaria, President and cofounder at WAVE. "This all stems from our love of sports, our understanding of sports media and the simple fact that consumer tastes are constantly changing - cracking that code has been challenging, but incredibly rewarding."

About WAVE

WAVE is sports media for the next generation of sports fans catering to their preferred form of consumption – social media.

WAVE is one of the largest and fastest growing sports media companies in the world with over 30M followers, 1.17B monthly content views, 75M engagements per month, and 120+ channels across Instagram, Snap, Facebook, and Twitter.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, WAVE has raised $6.8M in funding from Sweet Capital, Golden Venture Partners, Tom Williams and Larry Braitman. More at wearewave.tv .

SOURCE WAVE

Related Links

http://wearewave.tv

