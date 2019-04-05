WaveForm Technologies Inc. and A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l. Enter Commercial Agreement for International Distribution of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Solutions

WILSONVILLE, Ore. and FLORENCE, Italy, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WaveForm Technologies Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of AgaMatrix Holdings LLC and developer of novel products for continuous glucose monitoring, and A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l., a leading diagnostics company, today announced a partnership to commercialize the WaveForm Technologies Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM).

"We are pleased and excited to work with A. Menarini Diagnostics to bring a new glucose monitoring solution to market that provides the benefits of extended wear time and virtually pain-free insertion, with the real-time data and alerts of a fully-featured CGM," said John Alberico, CEO of AgaMatrix Holdings LLC. "The relationships that A. Menarini Diagnostics has established with patients and healthcare providers in the diabetes community, and their extensive distribution expertise will positively position us to deliver to key international markets."

The innovative WaveForm CGM was specifically chosen to integrate within A. Menarini Diagnostics' connected diabetes care platform. According to the agreement, A. Menarini Diagnostics will perform sales, marketing, training, and customer support for the WaveForm CGM in a long term partnership in territories throughout EMEA and LATAM.

"We are extremely proud to have signed such an important long term partnership that allows us to further expand our diabetes business. With WaveForm Technologies Continuous Glucose Monitoring system, our customers and patients will have a powerful tool to better control and manage blood glucose levels to prevent diabetes complications," said Fabio Piazzalunga, General Manager and Global Head of A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l.

The WaveForm CGM system is based on several pioneering, patented innovations in glucose sensor technology, facilitating a virtually pain-free insertion process, limited interferences, and extended wear time. This agreement establishes the first wave of distribution for the WaveForm CGM system and international commercialization, following WaveForm's anticipated CE clearance in 2019.

In addition, A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l. and AgaMatrix Holdings LLC, are discussing terms to commercialize a Bluetooth® enabled blood glucose monitor and future enhancements to the WaveForm CGM.

About AgaMatrix Holdings LLC, and WaveForm Technologies, Inc.

AgaMatrix Holdings LLC is a holding company for two businesses that develop novel and proprietary technologies for diabetes care, AgaMatrix Inc. and WaveForm Technologies Inc.

WaveForm Technologies Inc. discovers and develops novel and proprietary new technologies for diabetes care. WaveForm's products under development include innovative continuous glucose monitoring sensor technology, related firmware, software and data storage platforms. WaveForm is also developing a proprietary "closed loop" insulin delivery platform designed to provide a complete solution for patients living with diabetes.

AgaMatrix Inc. provides diagnostic technologies for diabetes care, including blood glucose monitoring devices and related firmware, software and data storage solutions. AgaMatrix has developed, manufactured and commercially launched 17 blood glucose monitoring products since the Company's 2001 inception, and produced over 8 million blood glucose monitors and over 3 billion test strips. AgaMatrix Inc. owns and operates manufacturing and engineering facilities in Salem, NH USA and in Guangdong Province, China.

About A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l.

A. Menarini Diagnostics belongs to the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group which was founded in 1886. Today it's present in 136 countries throughout the world, it counts 17,632 employees and has a 2018 turnover of € 3.6 billion.

For further information, please visit https://www.menarinidiagnostics.com/en-us

