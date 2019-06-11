Waves Announces Expansion of Executive Team with New Consumer Division VPs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waves, the leading provider of intelligent audio technologies for professional audio and consumer electronics, announces that Anne Joubert has joined their Consumer Division as Vice President of Sales and Eitan David as Vice President of Engineering to exceed increasing demands for Waves technologies in consumer electronics and IoT.

Anne Joubert is an industry expert who has spent over 20 years in senior sales and executive positions with top semiconductor and audio companies. She has a proven track record in leading major deals, growing market share, and scaling up operations. Anne will oversee customer expectations and initiate strategic partnerships to continue to strengthen Waves position as leaders in the consumer and IoT space.

Additionally, Waves has expanded their team with Eitan David in the critical role as Consumer Division's Vice President of Engineering. Eitan brings over 20 years of experience in senior positions and directorships in product and engineering for software and semiconductor companies. Eitan will help uphold Waves as a worldwide leading innovator in audio technology.

"For Waves to continue to exceed the demands of the fast evolving IoT revolution and the device makers behind it, we are appointing deeply experienced and effective people that are invaluable to our continued growth," said Tomer Elbaz, Executive VP and General Manager of Waves Consumer Division. "Anne will be instrumental in ensuring our technologies reach device makers who demand optimal audio and voice experience, while Eitan will ensure our technologies continue to achieve excellence and class-leading specifications," he added.

These and other crucial hires align with Waves steady growth across the technological spectrum in IoT, smart communication devices, PC, mobile, and gaming segments.

About Waves

Waves is the world-leading developer of intelligent audio technologies for professional recordings, broadcasting, and consumer electronics. Recipient of a Technical GRAMMY®, top professionals rely on Waves to create industry leading content. From content creation to consumption, Waves is integrating its professional level audio technologies to deliver industry leading output, voice, speech, and 3D audio experience in consumer electronics, smart communication devices, and IoT.

Waves PR Contact:

Ari Morguelan

E: Arimo@waves.com

SOURCE Waves, Inc.