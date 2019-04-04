Wavestone is Launching Its Third Call for Projects With Its Startup Accelerator: Shake'Up

Boasting a strong international network, with offices located in Luxembourg, Switzerland, Belgium, the United Kingdom, USA, and in Morocco, Wavestone introduces the 2019 Call for Projects with the theme of international development. As part of this initiative, Wavestone is partnering with Paris Region, Business France, NYC EDC and SOSA, that are key players of the startup ecosystem.

The selected startup will be offered free office space in Wavestone's Paris premises, located in the French business hub of Paris, at la Défense. In the meantime, the startup will benefit from the firm international network offices, which represents real opportunities to expand on these markets.

In addition, the winning startup will enjoy a coaching matching its development stage and strategic goals, thanks to Wavestone's consultants skill and counsel in a wide range of areas: commercial strategy, business model, recruitment, cybersecurity, digital communication.

Last, but not least, opportunities to connect and exchange with the firm's clients will be created to help the startup understand their functioning, challenges and foresee operational collaboration.

To benefit from this personalized coaching, the applicants must have a B2B activity related to Wavestone areas of excellence, not have an office in France, and have a substantial growth stage (maximum 7 years of existence).

The selection process is composed of 3 steps:

Until the April 22nd, 2019 : send your applications on this page

send your applications on this page Until mid-May 2019 : evaluation and selection of 5 finalists by the accelerator's members.

evaluation and selection of 5 finalists by the accelerator's members. May 20th: startups pitch in front of the jury and announcement of the winner at the end of the day.

If you want to know more: shakeup.startups-sourcing@wavestone.com.

To apply click here

In this venture, Shake'Up is assisted by several partners:

Paris Region Entreprises is a catalyst for business and innovation which supports international companies willing to expand in the Paris Region. As a non profit governmental agency, Paris Region Entreprises works with local public entities to provide free tailor-made services. Paris Region Entreprises brings its deep market and industry expertise together with an extensive network to support international companies in building tech partnerships, designing their go to market strategy, and providing guidance to implement their local presence. Every year, with a team of 80 dedicated professionals across Europe, the US and China, Paris Region Entreprises supports 1,000+ international companies looking to grow their business in the Paris Region, one of the leading tech and business hubs in the world.

NYCEDC's mission is to make New York City the global model for inclusive innovation and economic growth, fueled by the city's diverse people and businesses. NYCEDC administers a $4 billion capital budget, manages over 60 million square feet of real estate, and makes strategic programmatic investments — all to create shared prosperity across the five boroughs.

Business France is the French governmental agency facilitating international investment in France. We act as a one-stop shop providing customized, confidential and complimentary services to businesses considering an investment project in France, regardless of their plans: new investment sites, expansions to existing sites, industrial or technology partnerships, acquisitions or financial investments. Together with French regions, we can create a roadmap for your investments in France in complete confidence. We act as a facilitator between your teams and the French authorities at national and regional level.

SOSA, a global innovation platform with centers in Tel Aviv and New York, serves as the ecosystem partner that connects corporations, governments and cities to the most innovative technologies. SOSA's innovation network provides access to more than 10,000 start-ups, 150 investors, venture-capital funds and international corporations, including Jefferies, Munich Re, HP, EON and more.

Shake'Up: all Wavestone expertise at the service of our gems

Through Shake'Up, Wavestone contributes to the development of ambitious projects, while guaranteeing their financial independence. Thanks to the free office space in our premises, our expertise matching their needs, our international network, and business acceleration through direct contact with our clients, startups can envision and achieve great development paths.

Simultaneously, our firm can bring more value to the startup's clients, thanks to a deeper knowledge of the startup ecosystem while building bridges between these two worlds (events, meetings, etc.).

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to guide large companies and organizations in shedding new light on their most critical transformation projects, with the ambition of creating a positive impact for all stakeholders. That is what we call "The Positive Way".

Wavestone brings together 3 000 employees across 8 countries. It is amongst the leading independent firms in consulting in Europe, and the n°1 independent consulting firm in France.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext, Paris, and is recognized as a Great Place To Work®.

Contact:

Sarah Lamigeon

Sarah.LAMIGEON@wavestone.com

SOURCE Wavestone

Related Links

https://www.wavestone.com

