WAX Launches Consumer-Friendly Crypto Wallet Finally Opens Blockchain Apps To Casual Gamers, Consumers

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We at WAX have used many blockchain services during our nine-year crypto journey, some of which are amazing and some that aren't. But nearly all of them are limited in reach because of the tortuous levels of friction when onboarding new users. Logging into a dApp today is like using a Rube Goldberg machine to open a door.

WAX has set out to solve this madness with the launch of the WAX Cloud Wallet, a simple and powerful cryptocurrency wallet that makes blockchain applications as easy to log in and use as your Amazon.com account. WAX Cloud Wallet works on mobile just as easily as it does on desktop, enabling dApp developers like Prospectors to target non-blockchain savvy users who just don't care to learn blockchain security protocols.

Beginning today, gamers can experience truly frictionless account set up and use on Prospectors, a massive, multiplayer online real-time economic strategy game with thousands of daily users.

Playing a blockchain game is otherwise a complicated, time-consuming process that requires players to connect to a third-party wallet that requires advanced blockchain technology skills. But with the WAX Cloud Wallet, customers simply login with Facebook, Twitter, and other familiar social platforms and can forgo private key management altogether. WAX Cloud Wallet accounts are free to create.

Developers can integrate WAX Cloud Wallet within minutes with just a few lines of code, found on the WAX Developer Portal .

Truly Frictionless Blockchain Experiences

"The WAX Cloud Wallet is part of our continuing effort to make blockchain easy for everyone," explained WAX co-founder William Quigley. "We've made it as easy to use as logging into your Amazon account. You can create a blockchain account in two clicks. You don't have to download MetaMask, or some other crypto wallet to use a WAX dApp. Most crypto wallets are still WAY too difficult for a mainstream audience. No private keys to manage. No weird wallets and the WAX Cloud Wallet works on mobile just as easily as it does on your desktop."

The WAX Cloud Wallet eliminates the friction commonly associated with blockchain wallets for consumers and developers alike:

Two-click blockchain account creation . Users can create a WAX Blockchain account and log in using their preferred sign-in methods including Facebook, Google, Reddit, Steam, Twitter, and others. There's no need to download MetaMask or another crypto wallet, the complicated nature of which prevent mainstream audiences from using blockchain apps. Best of all, it's fully cross-platform. Any device with a browser can access a dApp.





. Users can create a WAX Blockchain account and log in using their preferred sign-in methods including Facebook, Google, Reddit, Steam, Twitter, and others. There's no need to download MetaMask or another crypto wallet, the complicated nature of which prevent mainstream audiences from using blockchain apps. Best of all, it's fully cross-platform. Any device with a browser can access a dApp. Convenient but secure . No more managing private keys (unless you want to). The WAX Cloud Wallet protects users' credentials and digital assets. Since customers don't want to lose access to their blockchain account with everything in it, WAX Cloud Wallet provides password resets and account recovery. (Crypto-savvy users can choose to manage their private keys through a regular WAX Blockchain Account if they prefer.)





. No more managing private keys (unless you want to). The WAX Cloud Wallet protects users' credentials and digital assets. Since customers don't want to lose access to their blockchain account with everything in it, WAX Cloud Wallet provides password resets and account recovery. (Crypto-savvy users can choose to manage their private keys through a regular WAX Blockchain Account if they prefer.) Fast-and-easy integration . Developers can integrate the WAX Cloud Wallet into any website or dApp in minutes using code available on the WAX Developer Portal. With localization in over 40 languages, there's no need to maintain multiple, resource-intensive wallet integrations.





. Developers can integrate the WAX Cloud Wallet into any website or dApp in minutes using code available on the WAX Developer Portal. With localization in over 40 languages, there's no need to maintain multiple, resource-intensive wallet integrations. Built on WAX. WAX Cloud Wallet is powered by Worldwide Asset eXchange™, the blockchain featuring free and instant transactions that's designed for video gaming and digital item-focused dApps. The WAX Service Layer is a one-of-a-kind suite of services that makes it easy for developers to build projects on the blockchain, and for their customers to use them.

The WAX Advantage for dApp Developers

"The WAX Cloud Wallet is a big deal for dApp developers like Prospectors because we believe we can attract the billions of non-blockchain savvy users who might want to try out your dApp but just don't want to deal with the blockchain technical details," said Nazar Chervinskiy, CEO of Prospectors. "Novice users can sign transactions and manage access to their personal information as easily as using any standard oAuth platform, while still affording advanced users the ability to stake resources and manage their private keys."

Ethereum and EOS-based dApps require users to sign cryptographic transactions from an external third-party wallet in order to execute a transaction. In the case of Ethereum, transactions can take many minutes to hours to settle. Ethereum users also must pay a transaction fee that fluctuates depending on the blockchain transaction volume at any given time, whereas WAX transactions are no-cost and instantaneous.

The WAX Cloud Wallet, also available at no charge, is created automatically when users sign up for a WAX All Access account and can be easily accessed from any desktop or mobile device. It is the latest in a series of innovations designed to bring world-class, consumer-first experiences to the WAX blockchain.

Other recent developments, including WAX's newly minted microservices layer and dfuse partnership offer developers a powerful platform to deliver dApps with first-rate, front-end experiences.

About WAX (Worldwide Asset eXchange)

WAX is an all-in-one blockchain platform enabling developers to easily create, sell and trade digital goods to empower businesses to profit from the next era of digital commerce. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter , YouTube , and Telegram .

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. OPSkins™ is a trademark and the sole property of OPSkins Group Inc. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property+mat of their respective owners.

