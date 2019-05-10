WAX Solving Voter Apathy Problem Plaguing DPoS-Based Blockchains by Incentivizing Voting

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) , the world's first protocol blockchain purpose-built for e-commerce, today announced its WAX Block Rewards and Genesis Block Member programs. These programs reward WAX Token holders daily with additional tokens by incentivizing them to:

Vote on block producers (called WAX Guilds) and blockchain improvement proposals. These rewards are called Staking Baseline Rewards.

Remain long-term participants of the WAX ecosystem. These rewards are called Genesis Block Member rewards.

For blockchains that use Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism like WAX, voting is crucial for healthy development. Token holders are incentivized by self-interest to vote in the protocol's best interest. For example, if token holders were to vote in favor of a proposal that positively affects the protocol it would enhance usability and overall usage. Self-interest will drive the best decisions. The WAX team understood the dire need to incentivize voting after seeing how detrimental voter apathy has been to other DPoS blockchains.

By voting regularly, WAX Token holders contribute to the selection of quality guilds and proposals – supporting the overall health of the WAX Blockchain. WAX is ushering in a new era of blockchain communities that are active and engaged in a chain's development because they are incentivized with rewards in the form of more tokens, called Staking Baseline Rewards.

Additionally, WAX is incentivizing WAX Token holders to become long-term-oriented community members who take part in the WAX blockchain's healthy development by offering Genesis Block Member rewards which provide a way to double their token holdings over three years.

Earning more WAX Tokens through rewards:

When the WAX Blockchain mainnet and protocol token are released on June 30, 2019 , WAX Token holders will have three ways to earn more WAX Tokens:

Staking Baseline Rewards: WAX Token holders can earn additional WAX Tokens every day with Staking Baseline Rewards, simply by voting for WAX Guild candidates. A set number of WAX Tokens will be allocated each day for Staking Baseline Rewards. The number of tokens that each individual WAX Token holder receives daily depends on their stake weight, relative to other stakers. For example, if a voter's stake weight amounts to 0.5% of the aggregate stake weight on any given day, the holder will receive 0.5% of the daily Staking Baseline Rewards amount. More information on Staking Baseline Rewards can be found here .

Genesis Block Member (GBM) rewards: Participants of the GBM program will receive daily token rewards for three years, up to double their starting amount. For eligibility, members must participate in the WAX Token Swap that begins on June 30, 2019, where they will receive Genesis WAX Protocol Tokens. Genesis WAX Protocol Tokens will continue to produce GBM rewards every day as long as they remain staked and by leaving them uninterruptedly staked for three years, holders can double their token amount. More information on the GBM program can be found here .

WAX Guild Rewards: The WAX Blockchain is designed with 21 WAX Guilds who earn rewards for producing blocks. These WAX Guild Rewards are granted based on the number of blocks produced by each WAX Guild. 36 standby guilds can also earn a share of WAX Guild Rewards.

"The WAX protocol uses a delegated proof of stake mechanism to validate transactions rapidly and cheaply," said William Quigley, CEO of WAX. "DPoS is well-suited for high volume industries like e-commerce and virtual item trading, where fast processing time is expected. But DPoS does have a drawback. It depends on a continuous process of voting. Voter apathy is the kryptonite of DPoS. So we've designed WAX with multiple incentives to boost voter participation."

Even more ways to earn WAX Tokens are coming in the future including additional types of WAX Block Rewards, becoming a dApp developer, becoming a Transfer Agent, and the WAX Marketplace program.

WAX Token holders can convert their ERC-20 WAX Tokens to Genesis WAX Protocol Tokens from June 30, 2019 to August 30, 2019. More information about the token swap can be found here .

About WAX (Worldwide Asset eXchange)

WAX is the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items - to anyone, anywhere in the world. WAX is the world's first blockchain built for global e-commerce. WAX is creating a full suite of blockchain-based tools that allows anyone to trade digital or even physical items instantly and securely, to anyone, anywhere. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. For more information, please visit https://wax.io , and follow along on Twitter , Facebook and Telegram .

Worldwide Asset eXchange™ is a trademark and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

