Waxing the City Introduces New Lash Lift Services

"Who wouldn't be interested in ways to transform their natural lashes to be longer, fuller, thicker?" said Summer Vasilas, the co-founder of Waxing the City. "Our new Lash Lifts are the perfect solution. They look beautiful and last up to two months. The best part is our trained Cerologists™ can customize their techniques based on a client's individual needs and preferences."

With the demand for professional eyelash services up 14% since 2017, Waxing the City is excited to expand its menu of services to provide clients with a "natural" option to complete and simplify their beauty routine.

A brief overview of the new LVL Lash Lift services:

Results are immediate

Services starts at $90

Process will take 60 minutes

Lash Lifts won't damage your natural lashes

LVL stands for Length, Volume and Lift, and Waxing the City clients will be pleasantly surprised by the instant results. By straightening your natural lashes near the root, and then tinting them, LVL Lash Lifts give clients the appearance of longer, thicker lashes. No mascara. No messing. Just perfect lashes from the moment you wake up.

"Waxing the City has spent the last fifteen years perfecting the art of body waxing and now we're expanding the services we offer to help women and men look and feel their best in new ways," said Vasilas. "The introduction of this new service presents an opportunity for our clients to experience a lash enhancing service without having to compromise the level of service and commitment to quality results that they experience at Waxing the City."

Among many other products, Waxing the City features its own private-label "Brows that Wow" eyebrow makeup line. New clients also save 50% on their first service.

Approximately 75% the 110 Waxing the City studios nationwide have begun offering lash lift services. Nearly all Waxing the City studios will be offering the services by the end of this year. To find your nearest Waxing the City location and book your lash lift appointment, please visit waxingthecity.com.

ABOUT WAXING THE CITY

Waxing the City is a franchise devoted to the art of waxing, catering to both women and men. Founded in 2003, in the trendy LoDo neighborhood of Denver, CO, Waxing the City grew from a one-room studio, to a regional phenomenon. By 2010, Waxing the City added three studios in the greater Denver area and also expanded to Dallas, TX. From the start, the founders have been committed to hiring the best and making them better. To ensure "Waxing Standards of Excellence," every licensed Cerologist® (esthetician) at Waxing the City completes an extensive training course before they serve clients. In late 2012, the founders of Waxing the City partnered with MN-based Anytime Fitness, LLC, and the world's largest co-ed fitness franchise. Anytime Fitness is leveraging its tried-and-true franchise support systems to Waxing the City franchisees. Waxing he City hopes to have 150 studios open by the end of 2019. For information about owning a studio, please visit WaxingtheCity.com/franchise or call (866) 956-4612.

