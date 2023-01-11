WAY OF LIFE LAUNCHES NEW THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT SERVICE

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Way of Life, a top 3 National Built-to-Rent (BTR) platform which provides bespoke residential lettings and management to Long Harbour's portfolio of BTR investments, is launching third-party services to the market.

Way of Life has identiﬁed a gap in the BTR market for developers who are looking for a hospitality-led management ﬁrm with marketing and lettings capability, plus the digital infrastructure to create best in class resident experiences.

Through understanding the needs of residents and creating community-led buildings, Way of Life's digital platform is one of the ﬁrst BTR platforms to offer functionality that completely automates the customer journey. This is from viewings to reservations and ensures that quality leads are always recorded and followed up.

Supported by custom-made back-end systems, a real-time business intelligence team, automation specialists, and a feature-rich customer portal, Way of Life has the best technology within residential real estate to help developers and investors generate the most value from their assets and meet their ambitions.

Since its conception in 2013, Way of Life has managed over 3,500 apartments and homes in the UK, representing over £850m of BTR assets in sites across London, Manchester and the Midlands, on behalf of Long Harbour, the specialist real estate investment, development and management firm.

Now for the first time, Way of Life is introducing its award-winning, full-service lettings and management capabilities to like-minded developers and investors who believe that people, design and innovation are at the heart of everything they do.

Way of Life will oﬀer key consultancy during the early stages of product design and feasibility study phases, as well as involvement across all areas of management phases. Way of Life's combination of in-house knowledge and expertise will play a crucial role in shaping the strategies on how to run the asset.

Way of Life currently manages over 1,000 homes across the UK with a strong pipeline of over 510 new units in the next six months, including three more developments in London which will launch by 2025.

About Way of Life

Way of Life oﬀers a full-service, contemporary rental oﬀer in London and across the UK. It is designed to lay the foundations for renters to make a home, with ready-to-move-in accommodation, no-fuss tenancy management and an in-house team to take care of billing, contracts and general life admin, with no need for deposits or service charges.

Way of Life residences are focussed on world-class design, amenities and services to make life easier and more enjoyable, creating homes that are healthier and happier for its residents and their neighbours.

Way of Life opened The Gessner in late 2021, to be followed by a series of new buildings, including three more in London which will launch by 2024.

www.wayoﬂife.com

For media enquiries, please contact wayoﬂ[email protected].

SOURCE Way of Life