Way To Go: College Success Foundation And Treehouse Join Forces to Expand College Prep for Youth in Foster Care

SEATTLE, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Success Foundation and Treehouse, in partnership with the Washington Passport Network, are excited to announce major changes and expansion for the college prep program Make It Happen!, which is now Way To Go and will be held in three regions. The updates are due to the recent expansion of the Passport to Careers program and the need to serve more students beyond youth who have experienced state foster care.

"While the old model was beloved, it's critical that we reimagine and expand the program as demand grows," said Fred Kingston of College Success Foundation. "We're also pleased to announce our partnership with Treehouse, which has dramatically increased high school graduation rates for youth in foster care and continues to support youth into adulthood. They're a perfect partner as we evolve and serve more youth."

The changes include:

Three regions : Rather than a single three-day event, Way To Go will be three regional one-day events: June 18 at Eastern Washington University ( Cheney ), June 25 at Saint Martin's University ( Lacey ) and June 27 at Everett Community College ( Everett ). Transportation will be provided to all locations. The event is free to attend for eligible students.

Tribal foster youth, unaccompanied refugee minors and unaccompanied homeless youth : Way To Go joins Passport to Careers as they expand to include the above youth. In order to attend, students must have experienced an out of home placement after age 13 or experienced unaccompanied homelessness in the past year.

: Way To Go joins Passport to Careers as they expand to include the above youth. In order to attend, students must have experienced an out of home placement after age 13 or experienced unaccompanied homelessness in the past year. Focus on high school juniors and seniors: Curriculum and overall event design will be tailored to the needs of these students.

The goal of Way To Go is for students to tackle their education plans as they attend college readiness workshops, make connections and strengthen their networks.

"We're honored to partner with College Success Foundation on such a strong program with a great history," said Janis Avery, CEO of Treehouse.

Additional information: See the Washington Passport Network website (www.washingtonpassportnetwork.org) or reach out to event lead Donna Quach at passport@collegesuccessfoundation.org

About College Success Foundation

College Success Foundation provides a unique integrated system of supports and scholarships to inspire underserved, low-income students to finish high school, graduate from college and succeed in life. Learn more at www.collegesuccessfoundation.org.

About Treehouse

Founded in 1988 by social workers, Treehouse is Washington's leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of more than 7,000 youth in foster care. We're committed to youth in care statewide achieving a degree or other career credential, living wage job and stable housing at the same rate as their peers. With fierce optimism, we fight the structural inequities that impact all of us. Learn more at www.treehouseforkids.org.

