Way to Lead PAC Launches to Lift Up Progressive Candidates & Movement Groups in Key Battleground States

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Way to Win Co-Founder and Vice President Jenifer Fernandez Ancona and national progressive leaders announced the launch of the Way to Lead PAC , a PAC designed to support progressive candidates at the local, state, and federal levels alongside Way to Win's focus to build a more reflective and representative democracy. Launching with over $5 million in 8 key battleground states, the new PAC will also release a series of progressive new adverts in an effort to uplift voters with inspiring narratives and a concrete vision for change after Election Day, starting with the PAC's newest ad released today: "What's Possible?" produced by Way to Lead in partnership with the media company, Win .

"As Trump and Republicans continue to employ racially divisive rhetoric to distract from their failings around COVID-19 and the economy, Democrats and progressives need to do more to control the narrative," said Ancona. "Way to Lead PAC supports candidates at all levels of government, organizers in key states, and creative strategists who inspire voters with a progressive vision of what this country's democracy could look like."

In nearly every election since 2016—especially in states throughout the Sun Belt that Establishment Democrats have written off for decades—candidates running on bold progressive policies that seek to improve people's lives have been winning up and down the ballot. By focusing on inspiring millions of young people and communities of color—an increasing majority of the American electorate—this strategy has led to base expansion in key battlegrounds like Arizona, Texas, and Georgia; and has led to lasting majorities in places like Virginia. For example, we saw the power of this expansion in Virginia in 2019, when Democrats took power in both houses of the state legislature despite earlier scandals involving the Democratic governor and lieutenant governor.

The Way to Lead PAC exists to ensure that organized communities have candidates who will institute real change once in office. As a hybrid PAC that supports federal candidates, grassroots organizations, as well as state and local races, the Way to Lead PAC is focused on 8 battleground states from Arizona to Pennsylvania, North Carolina to Texas. The mission is to support candidates for public office—from prosecutor to mayor to state senator to congresswoman—who are committed to seeking justice for all communities and creating a democracy that is truly accountable to its people. A list of the Way to Lead PAC endorsed candidates can be found here: https://waytolead.us/home/candidates/

Moreover, the Way to Lead PAC will support and work in concert with PACs affiliated with Way to Win funded organizations, who are running strong digital, communications, and in-person voter engagement programs. Way to Lead will also launch a new advert campaign that seeks to defeat Trump by lifting up narratives to excite voters about a new direction in our country, rather than solely creating content focused on Trump. Targeted toward a new rising progressive majority of women, young people, and communities of color, some areas of focus will include governance related to racial justice, economic inequality, gender justice, climate change, and more.

"There are progressive candidates all over the nation who have the plans and the passion to win, and win big. But we need the necessary financial backing to be successful," said Wendy Davis, the Democratic candidate in Texas's 21st congressional district. "The Way to Lead PAC empowered the local organizations that support me, and gave me the opportunity I needed to stay in the race and make good on my promise for a future that prioritizes and answers to the needs of my community."

Way to Lead's rigorous endorsement criteria do not limit candidates by race, gender, issue, or level of government. Way to Lead focuses on those candidates who reflect and respond to community policy demands, by building a progressive multiracial populist agenda. Working to complement that effort, whether it's $2 million or $20 dollars, the Way to Lead PAC will ensure donations have the maximum impact for countless progressive candidates across the country, the organizations who are the trusted messengers to move voters, and that narrative strategies creating the necessary conditions to beat Trump and create a reflective democracy for the long-term.

Way to Lead PAC exists to ensure that organized communities have candidate champions who, once elected, govern to make real changes and push the boundaries of what has been politically possible. We are a Hybrid PAC that supports federal candidates as well as independent expenditures, and we have 8 affiliated PACs in key states to support down-ballot candidates who are building a more reflective democracy and creating a multi-racial populism that advances gender equality and the sustainability of our planet. We support candidates who work in partnership with movements and communities most impacted by injustice, and who will fight for a visionary and inclusive agenda.

