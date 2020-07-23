Way to Win Announces Over $24 Million Moved to Multi-Racial Movement Organizations in First Half of 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Way to Win — the progressive donor collaborative that seeks to upend politics as usual — today announced they moved over $24 million in the first half of 2020 and over $43.9 million this cycle to movement organizations as part of their Plan to Win to beat President Trump, take back the Senate, and build progressive power at the state and local level in key battleground states. This quarter, Way to Win has continued to invest in the organizations that comprise the Movement for Black Lives and Black political leaders across the country, while directing resources to community power building for organizations adapting to COVID-19. The progressive donor collaborative also launched a $59.1 million c3 goal with foundation partners , led by their nonpartisan arm Way to Rise , to substantially fund voter protection efforts, including expanding Vote-By-Mail opportunities, and digital organizing in communities of color across key battleground states.

"Way to Win was founded to help support the movement leaders across the country who are at the forefront of building power and multiracial coalitions in their communities to implement lasting, structural change that will improve people's lives," said Way to Win President and Co-Founder, Tory Gavito. "We will continue to double-down on our investments during the most important election of our lifetimes to ensure that we beat Trump, take back the Senate, and build lasting progressive power at the state and local level."

At the height of Black Lives Matter protests in June, Way to Win doubled down on their mission of building power with multi-racial coalitions. In one day, they raised over $1.4 million for Black-led power building. The Way to Lead PAC also continues to invest in Black leaders running for office; in recent months, they have supported a number of important primary victories, including Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones, the latter of whom is set to become one of the first Black openly LGBTQ members of Congress.

Way to Win also directed significant resources as part of their COVID-19 response, shifting to focus on digital and remote adaptation for organizers, content creation and narrative development, and safe voting access. So far this year, Way to Win has moved $2.19 million to support digital adaptations at the state and national level, including to Blueprint NC , Texas Freedom Network , and Make the Road Pennsylvania -- all of which have implemented innovative strategies to ramp up voter registration efforts and digital organizing.

"This is the most critical election in modern history. We cannot afford to lose any opportunity to build power within our communities," said Mariana Ruiz, Executive Director of Kairos. "Way to Win has been an incredible resource, not only during these exceptionally difficult times, but with their focus on the long-term. They provide the kind of sustained commitment we need if we're going to win in November and ensure marginalized communities all across the country have their voices heard."

In June, the progressive donor collaborative hosted Day 1 of their virtual Way Forward event, designed to convene donors and movement organizations from around the country to advance the narrative around building progressive power at every level of government. With nearly 300 donors and organizers in attendance, Way to Win plans to host Day 2 and Day 3 of their annual conference this fall.

Way to Win has also honed in on content and narrative creation for Latinx communities -- the largest voting block of people of color this cycle -- moving forward with the Latinx Justice Fund, created in partnership with Equis Labs and others. The Fund has been fielding research to better understand the diverse Latinx community and how to unite Latinx voters in a way that helps promote a powerful multi-racial coalition.

Expanding on their commitment to communities of color, Way to Win launched their non-partisan, philanthropic effort Way to Rise -- developed in collaboration with the Amalgamated Foundation -- and announced they are working with foundation partners in the philanthropic sector to fill $59.1 million in identified funding gaps for organizations dedicated to serving Black, Brown, AAPI, and Indigenous communities across the country. The collective effort will substantially fund voter protection efforts, including expanding Vote-By-Mail opportunities, and digital organizing in communities of color across key battleground states.

Way to Win will continue to center communities most impacted by injustice and fund organizations on the ground adapting to political organizing in the midst of COVID-19 to ensure they reach one of their end goals come Election Day in November.

About Way To Win

Way To Win is a progressive strategy hub co-founded by Tory Gavito, Jenifer Fernandez Ancona, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix, in 2017, comprised of donors and community organizers partnering with candidates and local grassroots organizations creating a new approach to politics as we know it. Way To Win supports representation reflective of the values and diversity of the United States. They seek to facilitate lasting progressive change that will transform our government for the better, and bring equanimity to all facets of U.S. government. For more information on Way To Win, visit: waytowin.us

