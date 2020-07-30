wayForward continues to add strength at the top

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- wayForward announced today that it added yet another industry expert to its roster, with AbleTo Founder and ex-CEO Michael Laskoff joining the company as a board member. Laskoff will play an active role in advancing wayForward's vision to be the premier destination for employers seeking to provide technology-supported mental health services as an integral part of their benefits packages.

In 2008, Laskoff launched AbleTo, the market-leading provider of virtual behavioral health care, which works closely with numerous regional and national health plans, including Optum. Laskoff said he decided to join the wayForward board "because of the unique way that wayForward integrates clinical rigor and cutting-edge technology." According to Laskoff, "This combination is especially significant in the era of COVID-19, as it ensures that employers can offer meaningful assistance to the burgeoning number of employees and their family members looking for behavioral healthcare."

"We are so honored to have Michael to advise us as we confront new industry trends," said wayForward Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Navya Singh. "Michael is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the behavioral health field, founding a company that is considered a pioneer in its space. He is the perfect addition to our growing roster of talent that is working together to solidify our leadership in on-demand mental health services."

wayForward (incorporated as PsyInnovations, Inc.), is a behavioral health and emotional wellness technology company based in New York. wayForward's digital platform uses neuropsychologist designed screening to triage and navigate employees and members to clinically-relevant care. The company is made up of a team of leading researchers, clinicians and behavioral health experts associated with Columbia University, University of Michigan, Yeshiva University, UC San Diego, and a nationwide network of licensed behavioral health providers and coaches.

