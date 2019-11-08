WaykiChain(WICC) to build blockchain technical support for Montenegro

Richard Chen, WaykiChain CTO, and Zoran Djikanovic together explored how to build blockchain system in Montenegro to promote international trade and finance. WaykiChain's advanced technology, broad application and team reputation is the reason why Montenegro chose WaykiChain.

The WaykiChain team focuses on the bottom layer R&D of blockchain technology, has broad application scenarios, technical and development experience. On the other hand, WaykiChain is the world-leading third-generation blockchain commercial public chain, which can provide blockchain advanced service facilities for Montenegro's financial industry.

Zoran mentioned that, WaykiChain founder Wayki Sun and CEO Gordon Gao enjoy strong reputations in the industry.

This national-level cooperation will not only provide a solid reference for the capital market industry and bigger markets for WaykiChain, but will also be a huge step forward for financial reform and prosperity of the capital market as well as the integration of financial sector and blockchain technology in Montenegro.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wayki_chain

Telegram: https://t.me/wiccofficial

Website: https://www.waykichain.com/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/WICCProject/

Medium: https://medium.com/@waykichainwicc

PR team: marketing@waykichainhk.com

BD team: biz@waykichainhk.com

SOURCE WaykiChain

Related Links

https://www.waykichain.com

