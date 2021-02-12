Wayne Bouvier to join ePropelled as Director of Manufacturing

LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, the Massachusetts-based technology company offering leading-edge electromagnetic motors and drives, announced today that Wayne Bouvier has joined the company to lead manufacturing. Bouvier will oversee the company's global manufacturing footprint and provide strategic direction in achieving key QMS certifications.

Director of Operations Nick DeSilvio says, "Wayne Bouvier brings a wealth of industry knowledge in manufacturing. He is skilled in quality standards holding a Six Sigma Green Belt and eight other certifications within Total Quality Management. His expertise and experience will be critical in building best-in-class manufacturing teams for our products."

Wayne comes to ePropelled with over 35 years of experience in the electronics manufacturing sector with a specific focus on quality management systems and lean methodologies in support of industrial instrumentation production and compliance for hazardous area deployment. Most recently he held positions with Schneider Electric as a GSC Customer Satisfaction and Quality Manager, Operations Manufacturing Manager for Adaptive Wireless Solutions, and VP of Manufacturing at Adaptive Instruments. He holds an Associate degree in Electrical Engineering from Worcester Technical Institute and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Eastern Nazarene College.

Wayne says, "I am thrilled to join the team and work on such an exciting product. ePropelled's advanced technology will be a key part of global energy-saving initiatives and bringing manufacturing jobs back to America. I am fortunate to be a part of that effort and look forward to contributing to the growth of ePropelled worldwide."

About ePropelled

ePropelled is a leader in magnetic engineering innovations that define the future of electric propulsion. Our patented intelligent motors, generators, and motor controllers are software controlled and create new levels of energy and system-level efficiencies in aerospace, electric vehicles, and industrial applications.

For more information, please visit www.ePropelled.com .

