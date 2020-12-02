Wayne Malone, Former President & CEO, Citishare; Head of Global ATMs at Citi joins Perativ as a Senior Advisor

Developed over 10 years on an estate of 10,000 ATMs, Perativ is now offered to retail banks around the world as they struggle to improve cash forecasting and materially reduce the costs of cash distribution while meeting continuing customer demand for cash and focusing on digital channels and branch transformation. Mr. Malone will leverage his experience and relationships in global bank ATM management to add value to the global Perativ Cash Forecasting platform.

Mr. Malone has more than 25 years of experience in retail bank, ATM and payments executive leadership roles at leading global banks Citibank and JP Morgan Chase & Co. He is currently the Co-Founder and COO at Yu-Fin / Miti Ventures.

Mr. Malone's experience includes 10 years as Global Head of ATMs at CitiBank, and President & CEO of CitiShare. Mr. Malone is an ATM solutions and cash distribution management outsourcing pioneer and leader, having implemented numerous impactful outsourcing programs to more effectively deliver cash to customers at lower costs. He is a leading global expert on retail bank cash distribution networks with experience from his work with the 46 countries that comprised the Citi network.

Mr. Malone is the former Chairperson of the EFTA, former Advisory Board Member for NCR, Star Network, Mastercard Debit, and Union Pay International and a FinTech/Payments advisor to BWG Strategy LLC. In addition, he presents regularly at numerous industry conferences. In 2015, Mr. Malone was honored with the ATM Industry Association's ELI Award for Excellence, Leadership and Innovation in ATMs.

"Wayne brings an incredible breadth and depth of knowledge into the global retail bank cash distribution and ATM management and I am proud he has joined our global advisory committee," said Chris Chandler, Founder & CEO of Perativ.

Chris Chandler recently interviewed Wayne Malone to discuss some of the challenges faced by retail banks using classic cash forecasting techniques. The full video can be accessed on Perativ's YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/Hj5Fmx4LpEU

ABOUT PERATIV

Perativ has been a leading ATM operator since 2005, distributing billions in cash each year to bank customers on bank branded and unbranded ATMs. As a for profit ATM operator, it is imperative to provide very high customer satisfaction and access to cash at the lowest possible cost. ATM solutions improving classic cash forecasting were not enough. It was time for a breakthrough. Today, Perativ's purpose is Making Cash Accessible and Affordable.

Developed and enhanced over a 10-year period in a live ATM environment, Perativ Cash Forecasting replaces classic cash forecasting and is delivering breakthrough results every day on thousands of ATMs, reducing (i) bank workload; (ii) idle cash and (iii) ECL's and driving millions in cash optimization and savings for retail banks. Perativ Cash Forecasting is now available to global retail banks to deliver high uptime at materially lower costs. Learn more at Perativ.com

