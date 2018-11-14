Wayne Wilkinson Joins Ace Info Solutions as EVP, COO
13:30 ET
RESTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Info Solutions today announced the hiring of seasoned industry veteran, Wayne Wilkinson, as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he will oversee the company's overall strategy and operations including business development and finance.
"Wayne is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results. He is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability with AceInfo, with a laser-focus on operational excellence," said Jay Challa, chairman and CEO, AceInfo.
Wilkinson previously served as CFO for Whitney, Bradley and Brown where he was instrumental in its turnaround. Prior to WBB, he served as president and COO for Data Technologies & Analytics, LLC (Novetta Solutions) and Harding Security Associates.
Wilkinson holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Virginia Tech and an M.B.A. from Marymount University.
ABOUT ACE INFO SOLUTIONS
Ace Info Solutions, Inc. (AceInfo) is a leading Federal contractor with a focused vision: empower our clients, challenge our employees, and grow our business. Founded in December 2000, we are deeply committed to ensuring quality and customer satisfaction. We have a mature corporate infrastructure, strong management, and quality practices. Visit www.aceinfosolutions.com for more information.
SOURCE Ace Info Solutions, Inc.
