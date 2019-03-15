Waynewood Music Continues to Grow Fast on Spotify

ALEXANDRIA, La., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Insane Labz announced the signing of Waynewood and JavyDade, it has been full steam ahead in terms of growth. Waynewood has now surpassed 65k followers on Instagram and over 200k monthly listeners on Spotify. "I am surprised at how quickly my unique sound and vision has grown with listeners. I am truly thankful that WE can bring happiness to those with mental health conditions around the world," said Waynewood.

Waynewood is dropping his very catchy single called "Demon on my chest" April 1 from his upcoming EP titled "Demon." "This song is going to be a major hit for the Waynewood community and will address topics such as sleep paralysis which is rarely talked about. I'm excited to see the success Waynewood has already had, as he is a very talented musician who writes, engineers, sings, and produces a lot of his own music," said Jason Nix, COO of Insane Labz Music.

Waynewood will be launching EPs every six weeks with singles launching a few weeks before each EP drop. Expect the Demons EP out on every major platform April 1st including Spotify.

Contact Jason Nix at Jason@insanelabz.com for inquiries.

