Ways to Get Off-the-Beaten Path During Yellowstone National Park's 150th Anniversary

With Three Entrances, Montana is the Ideal Location for Experiencing the Park

HELENA, Mont., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park – the world's first national park – is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Encompassing 2.2 million acres, Montana has three of the five entrances to the park, including the only entrance that's accessible to year-round vehicle traffic through Gardiner.

Roosevelt Arch Gardiner, Montana - Yellowstone National Park's only year-round entrance

In 2021, Yellowstone National Park welcomed 4.86 million visitors and 2022 is shaping up to be another busy year as visitors celebrate one of the most special places in the world. And while people will be visiting the park en masse this summer, here are the best ways to experience it without the masses.

Time it Right. No matter when you visit this summer, chances are that you'll find crowds of people if you go during the day. Time your trip so you're up early to catch the rising steam at Grand Prismatic Spring, watch Old Faithful erupt after the sun goes down and soak in the experience against a star-filled sky or get up with the sun to watch its rays spread over Yellowstone's diverse landscapes.

And while Yellowstone National Park will remain a bucket-list destination, there are plenty of things to see and do outside of the park's boundaries. Visitors are easily able to exit one of the park's three entrances in Montana on their way to other adventures, including:

Driving the Beartooth Highway. A wonder in and of itself, the Beartooth Highway is a National Scenic Byway that weaves through both Montana and Wyoming and is accessible by exiting Yellowstone's northeast entrance. The 68-mile-road extends from Cooke City, Montana to Red Lodge, Montana , and gives its passengers jaw-dropping views and access to high alpine lakes and trails in the Beartooth Mountains.

National Park and the ways to celebrate its 150th anniversary at VisitMT.com.

