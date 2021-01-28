Ways2H Parent Clean Energy Enterprises Engages ECMB Capital Partners to Support Growth

With global demand for renewable hydrogen growing quickly, investors are increasingly interested in this sector. Tweet this

"With global demand for renewable hydrogen growing quickly, investors are increasingly interested in this sector and we see significant opportunities for Ways2H's innovative technology in this space," ECMB's Managing Partner, John A. Costigan, said. "We are thrilled for the opportunity to be part of Ways2H's exciting growth trajectory at this key moment in its development."

CEE also announced Stephen Rusch joined the company as Chief Financial Officer in January. Stephen previously served as Founder and Partner at Costa Med Partners and The Magdalena Group. He earlier served as a senior investment banker with the Canaccord Genuity and Piper Jaffray investment banking firms.

"I am excited to join Ways2H and its mission to increase global renewable hydrogen supply, while addressing two major environmental issues facing our planet: climate change and the growing waste crisis," Mr. Rusch said.

Ways2H converts municipal solid waste, sewage sludge, plastics and other refuse into renewable hydrogen using a patented thermochemical process that is carbon-neutral by itself and carbon-negative when paired with carbon capture and storage. The technology was developed by Ways2H parent company Japan Blue Energy Co. Ltd.

Ways2H is working to build and deliver waste-to-hydrogen production facilities in Japan, California and India, and is developing new projects in Europe and other locations around the world.

"With the deployment of our first renewable hydrogen systems onsite, we expect to contract several commercial projects during 2021 and appreciate ECMB's additional financial expertise as we develop facilities to meet demand for clean hydrogen in Europe, Asia and the Americas," said Ways2H CEO Jean-Louis Kindler.

About Ways2H

Ways2H, Inc. is a global team that applies a carbon-neutral thermochemical process to convert waste biomass into renewable hydrogen. The company's patented process extracts hydrogen from the world's worst waste streams – municipal solid waste, sewage sludge, plastics and organics – without incineration to produce clean fuel for mobility and power generation. A joint venture between U.S.-based Clean Energy Enterprises and Japan Blue Energy Co. Ltd., Ways2H is a unique solution for the global $400 billion+ solid waste management market and the rapidly growing hydrogen economy, estimated to reach $2.5 trillion by 2050. Visit us at www.Ways2H.com .

About ECMB Capital Partners Inc.

ECMB is based in Vancouver, Canada, and serves public and private companies globally with its expertise in capital markets, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, private and public equity, public listings, restructuring, and related corporate finance services. For more information, please visit www.ecmbcapital.com .

