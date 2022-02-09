Waystar Named 2022 Best in KLAS for Claims & Clearinghouse and Patient Financial Engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and ATLANTA and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar , the leading provider of healthcare payments software, received the highest distinction in the 2022 Best in KLAS report for both Claims & Clearinghouse and Patient Financial Engagement categories. The Best in KLAS designation is reserved for market-leading software providers that deliver the most profound operational impact to healthcare organizations. These awards recognize Waystar's outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care.

The awards cement Waystar as a proven leader in claims and clearinghouse software, with 13 Best in KLAS wins since 2008. Waystar's continued commitment to improving the patient financial experience is also reflected with Waystar's multiple Best in KLAS awards in the Patient Financial Engagement category.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

"Waystar is honored to be ranked #1 by KLAS and the healthcare professionals we serve," said Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar. "Waystar is on a mission to transform healthcare payments for providers and patients. When payment workflows are automated and processes optimized, providers can focus on delivering exceptional care to their communities."

Waystar provides top-rated client support and healthcare payments technology to more than 500,000 providers and 1,000+ hospitals and health systems, representing 40% of the U.S. patient population. As the first platform to integrate government, patient and commercial payments, Waystar enables healthcare organizations to navigate reimbursement complexity, optimize revenue and adapt to the rise of patient consumerism.

About Waystar

Waystar delivers innovative technology that simplifies and unifies healthcare payments. Their cloud-based platform helps healthcare providers across all care settings streamline workflows, improve financial performance and bring more transparency to the patient financial experience. Waystar solutions have been named Best in KLAS or Category Leader by KLAS Research 16 times (across multiple product categories) and earned multiple #1 rankings from Black Book. The Waystar platform is used by more than half a million providers, 1,000 health systems and hospitals, and 5,000 payers and health plans—and integrates with all major hospital information and practice management systems. On an annual basis, Waystar's AI-powered solutions process $5B in patient payments, generate $4B in out-of-pocket estimates and process claims representing approximately 40% of the U.S. patient population. For more information, visit waystar.com

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

