Waystar Rated Top Revenue Cycle Management Software Solution Set for Community Hospitals & Physician Practices by Clients, 2020 Black Book Survey

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Book Research announced that Waystar has been named the leading vendor for Revenue Cycle Management Software Technology for both Community Hospitals and Health System Physician Practices acknowledged by clients in the 2020 RCM survey responses of 4,621 hospital executives, financial system users and business office leaders.

Black Book Research

In a marketplace of several hundred core and niche Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions vendors, the current Black Book survey respondents evaluated 177 healthcare provider technology tools. Waystar's business units including Navicure, Zirmed, and eSolutions, have been top-rated by customers in the Black Book annual survey processes since 2012.

Full results can be found at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/finance-revenue-cycle-management.

Black Book conducts crowdsourced polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology trends, services partners and awards top-performing vendors recognition based on performance based on 18 RCM indicators of client experience, loyalty and customer satisfaction.

About Black Book

Black Book™, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the RCM surveys it conducts including Waystar. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data, see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact us at [email protected].

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Black Book Research

Related Links

https://blackbookmarketresearch.com

