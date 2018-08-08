WAYV Announces Revolutionary E-Commerce Solution For Cannabis Brands & Retailers With Partner INDUS Distribution

"WAYV solves the challenges that retailers – many of them small businesses – can run into while navigating a complex industry," explains WAYV founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith McCarty. "By simplifying inventory control, business management, and compliance, WAYV has re-invented cannabis fulfillment. Just the ability to have shelves re-stocked in 24 hours, throughout this vast state, is a game-changer."

McCarty, a veteran technology executive who previously launched social networking service Yammer (acquired by Microsoft in 2012 for $1.2B), partnered with INDUS Distribution's President and Chief Executive Officer Rob Weakley to bring WAYV online.

"Rob's leadership has helped INDUS set the standard for distribution in California," McCarty adds. "Its physical infrastructure perfectly complements WAYV's technological infrastructure and will allow us to meet the growing demand of our brand and retail partners."

As its exclusive launch partner, INDUS Distribution will connect a statewide network of trusted brands with licensed retailers using WAYV.

"From the beginning, our goal in partnering with WAYV has been to create a logistics platform to solve the complexity of regulated distribution in California," says Weakley. "With WAYV, we aim to make the process more efficient for brands and retailers, which leads to a more satisfying customer experience across the board."

In addition to creating a trusted marketplace to browse and order cannabis products, WAYV will offer emerging brands a platform on which they can gain more exposure, meaning suppliers will no longer have to go door-to-door sampling and selling product.

WAYV is launching with dozens of cannabis brands across all categories, including flower, concentrates, edibles, beverages, tinctures and more. For more information, please visit www.wayv.com.

ABOUT WAYV



WAYV is an automated, on-demand supply chain logistics platform servicing California's growing cannabis industry. WAYV technology streamlines the traditional business-to-business process, including transport, sales, and payment through a one-stop website that integrates regulatory and compliance checks. Founded in 2017 by veteran technology executive Keith McCarty, WAYV serves as a transparent, efficient tracking and compliance platform that is creating a new standard and surpasses the fulfillment experience of non-cannabis markets in today's on-demand world.

ABOUT INDUS DISTRIBUTION



INDUS Distribution is a leading distributor of award-winning cannabis products, servicing an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers statewide. Founded in 2014 by hospitality veteran Robert Weakley and based in Monterey County, California, INDUS Distribution has played a pioneering role in the emergence and evolution of the regulated cannabis market, partnering with game-changing technology and logistics platforms while forming extensive relationships with state and industry leaders. INDUS Distribution is a division of INDUS Holding Co., a vertically integrated cannabis company with world-class capabilities including cultivation, extraction and manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution.

