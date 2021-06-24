WBA Super Lightweight Champion Mario "El Azteca" Barrios and Thomas J. Henry Speak Ahead of Showtime PPV Championship Fight on June 26

SAN ANTONIO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of his much anticipated fight against two-division world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis, undefeated WBA Super Lightweight champion Mario "El Azteca" Barrios spoke at a private press conference on Tuesday, June 22 in San Antonio, Texas.

Alongside his official sponsor, national powerhouse attorney Thomas J. Henry, Barrios spoke about his months of training and preparation leading up to the championship fight and his unwavering confidence that he will remain undefeated.

WBA Super Lightweight Champion Mario "El Azteca" Barrios Speaks Ahead of Showtime PPV Championship Fight on June 26.

Barrios who is currently 26-0 with 17 KOs, will put his title on the line against Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) on Saturday, June 26 at 9:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. PST in Atlanta, Georgia. The boxing match will air on Showtime PPV.

"We've got gold here in San Antonio and I have every confidence Barrios will successfully defend his title Saturday night," said Sponsor and Attorney, Thomas J. Henry. "I'm proud to stand behind Barrios and officially be part of his team of supporters who believe in the hard work and dedication he has brought to the sport of boxing."

A San Antonio-native, Barrios will be partnering with Thomas J. Henry in a multi-fight deal which will transcend the sport of boxing and focus on various philanthropic endeavors in the community throughout 2021.

About Mario "El Azteca" Barrios

Born in Racine, Wisconsin, Mario Barrios moved to San Antonio, Texas at an early age and considers the city his hometown. He made his professional boxing debut on November 11, 2013, and currently holds a professional record of 26 wins with no losses or draws and 17 knockouts. Mario Barrios is the WBA Super Lightweight World Champion and is nationally ranked as the number six Super Lightweight World Champion.

Beyond boxing, Mario Barrios holds an interest in fashion and music and is passionate about indigenous cultures, especially his own, and the rights of oppressed people across the world. He is committed to using his platform to advance his hometown of San Antonio, Texas and regularly undertakes efforts to engage with the community and bring happiness into the lives of underserved children in any way he can.

About Thomas J. Henry Law

Thomas J. Henry is the founder and owner of Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC , one of the nation's leading personal injury firms. For over 25 years, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again. Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have been the recipients of numerous awards and recognitions.

In 2020, the firm was named one of the "Best Places to Work" by Glassdoor for the second consecutive year. It was the only law firm to secure the accolade. That same year, Thomas J. Henry was named one of SA Scene Magazine's "Best San Antonio Lawyers."

