(WBK) Johnson Fistel Announces Class Action Suit against Westpac Banking; Did You Acquire Between November 11, 2015 and November 19, 2019?

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1 , 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac" or the "Company") (NYSE: WBK) on behalf of all purchasers of common stock during the period between November 11, 2015 and November 19, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The complaint charges throughout the Class Period defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to Australian law, the Company failed to report over 19.5 million international funds transfer instructions to AUSTRAC, Australia's anti money-laundering and terrorism financing regulator; (2) the Company did not appropriately monitor and assess the ongoing money laundering and terrorism financing risks associated with movement of money into and out of Australia; (3) the Company did not pass on requisite information about the source of funds to other banks in the transfer chain; (4) despite being aware of the heightened risks, the Company did not carry out appropriate due diligence on transactions in South East Asia and the Philippines that had known financial indicators relating to child exploitation risks; (5) the Company's AML/CTF Program was inadequate to identify, mitigate and manage money laundering and terrorism financing risks; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

