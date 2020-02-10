WBSI Impending DriveSafety Mobile App Inflection Point Highlighted at MoneyShow Orlando

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSafety, Inc. (www.websafety.com) (OTCMarkets: WBSI) demonstrated the potential of its soon to be launched DriveSafety Mobile App last week at the MoneyShow in Orlando. The DriveSafety App is backed by eight (8) U.S. Patents and designed to dramatically reduce the estimated $129 billion in societal damage resulting annually from texting and driving. The DriveSafety App is set to launch later this month. The go-to-market strategy includes a direct to consumer model in addition to approaching insurance companies, vehicle fleet management companies and various state and federal government agencies. CEO Rowland W. Day has previously presented a $15 million to $150 million revenue model. The impending DriveSaftety Mobile App launch presents a potential inflection point as the technology's value is realized by the market leading to a hockey stick valuation event.

To learn more about the DriveSafety App and to keep up with the latest developments check back regularly on the DriveSafety App website: https://www.drivesafetyapp.com/

About WebSafety

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities. The DriveSafety app disables the mobile device from texting and performing other related distractions while driving a vehicle. The DriveSafety app also supplies driving telematics to the driver or additional concerned parties in order to create a safer driving experience for those in the vehicle and for those on the highways and roads.

