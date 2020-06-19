WCAGY; WRCDF Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Wirecard AG and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Wirecard AG ("Wirecard" or "the Company") (OTCMKT: WCAGY; WRCDF). Investors who purchased Wirecard securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/wcagy.

The investigation concerns whether Wirecard and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 18, 2020, MarketWatch reported that Wirecard's auditor, Ernst & Young, said it did not have sufficient evidence for €1.9 billion euros in cash. Wirecard said "There are indications that spurious balance confirmations had been provided from the side of the trustee." Following this news, Wirecard stock has dropped over 63% during intraday trading on June 18, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Wirecard shares, you can assist this investigation by contacting Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

