WCFA Speaker Bureau is the New Business Platform for PR Experts Globally Launched by World Communications Forum Association

The Speaker Bureau is available on www.wcfaglobal.com and gathers some of the top communications specialists and business leaders worldwide

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCFA Speaker Bureau is the newest global platform gathering influential PR business leaders, launched by the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA) in Davos. The platform intends to create unique collaborations and makes the process easier. It presents expert speakers who can bring impact to any live, hybrid and virtual event on a broad range of topics. The Speaker Bureau is available on www.wcfaglobal.com. All members of WCFA can join the platform for free.

WCFA Global Speaker Bureau - Join Now

"WCFA marks a new milestone in its development with the launch of the Speaker Bureau. The excellent response we have received in short time indicates the need for professional guidance and support in organizing events that matter. It is a fantastic opportunity to attract more diverse talent in the industry, make them more visible and inspire others. At the same time, event organisers will have the perfect tool to engage their guests.", said Maxim Behar, President of the World Communications Forum Association.

This important initiative will also support the creation of a more exceptional and reliable partnerships so that audiences can benefit from a range of perspectives that come from industry thought leaders.

The WCFA Speaker Bureau has already gathered some of the most wanted keynote speakers in the industry from Armenia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Egypt, Ghana, Hungary, Iran, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam. The speakers directory includes Amanda Coleman, Founder and Managing Director of Amanda Coleman Communications; Danijel Koletić, CEO at Apriori World; Dorcas Aba Annan, Managing Director & Global Chief Operating Officer at Abjel Communications; Edgar Amirkhanyan, Head of Public Relations and Marketing department at Eurasia International University and Public Radio of Armenia; Gregory Galant, Co-founder and CEO of Muck Rack; Hesham Mesbah, Associate Professor at the Communication Department at Rollins College; Mai Anh Le, Regional Country Manager at Global PR Hub; Mina Nazari, PR and communication expert at Tabriz Power Distribution Company; Natan Edelsburg, Chief Partnerships Officer, Muck Rack; Pelin Kocaalp, General Manager at Hill+Knowlton Istanbul; Sherine Zaklama, CEO and Managing Director at RADA Public Relations; Tatevik Simonyan, Co-founder and Director Communications & International Relations at SPRING PR; Zsofia Lakatos, CEO of Emerald PR.

Representing some of the most influential PR leaders worldwide, the World Communications Forum Association welcomes professionals to join the platform and showcase their expertise and speak for a wider audience.

All industry experts, speakers and event organizers can contact WCFA Head Office for further inquiries at [email protected]

About Speaker Bureau:

The World Communications Forum Association represents some of the most influential business leaders and PR experts across all sectors and all continents. The WCFA Speaker Bureau connects you with global key opinion leaders who deliver a powerful message and will inspire, engage, and create a lasting impact on your audience.

About World Communications Forum Association:

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is a n organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society, and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2021, the WCFA organized its 'Global Communications Summit' on Zoom, bringing together more than 450 top communications experts globally.

SOURCE World Communications Forum Association