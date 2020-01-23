WCG Acquires Statistics Collaborative, a Biostatistical Consultancy Specializing in Pharmaceutical and Biologics Clinical Trials

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group), the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical trials, today announced its acquisition of Statistics Collaborative, Inc. Based in Washington, DC, Statistics Collaborative has almost 30 years' experience providing highly specialized biostatistical consulting services to developers of new drugs and biologics. While the company's primary focus is on late-stage clinical trials, where it contributes to trial design, reporting for Data Monitoring Committees, data analysis, and consultation for FDA presentations, it also contributes to epidemiological studies, preclinical studies, and non-clinical research. Statistics Collaborative's experience encompasses multiple therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, orphan diseases, and vaccines.

"WCG seeks to partner with outstanding companies who share our vision for improving the clinical trial process, while maintaining the highest scientific and ethical standards. We quickly recognized Statistics Collaborative as a company with a similar work ethic, employee culture, and industry goals. Statistics Collaborative's exceptional reputation as a leader in biostatistical analysis and consulting for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies made it a treasured partner to welcome into WCG," said Donald A. Deieso, PhD, Executive Chairman and CEO of WCG.

"We are delighted to be joining WCG. Statistics Collaborative had reached an inflection point in our growth. We were looking for a like-minded partner organization, which could provide the requisite resources and infrastructure that would allow our company to continue to evolve while retaining our position as a premier biostatistics partner to the biopharmaceutical industry. We felt that WCG was a good cultural fit for our company. WCG puts the same emphasis on scientific rigor and integrity, and it puts people first – not just patients and clients, but employees, as well. It significantly invests in employee professional development," said Statistics Collaborative Founder and President Janet Wittes, PhD. "Statistics Collaborative will continue to provide the same services and deliverables, but with the benefit of additional financial resources and powerful operations and technology platforms that complement our business."

All of Statistics Collaborative's staff will join WCG, and its leadership structure will not change. Statistics Collaborative will retain its headquarters in Washington, DC. WCG will provide Statistics Collaborative with access to capital, additional clinical development expertise, and corporate operational support. Going forward, the company will be known as WCG Statistics Collaborative and will be part of WCG's Scientific and Regulatory Review Division. Financial details about this transaction were not disclosed.

About Statistics Collaborative, Inc.

Founded in 1990 by Janet Wittes, PhD, Statistics Collaborative, Inc. has nearly three decades of experience providing biostatistical consulting services for clients developing drugs, biologics, and medical devices. While the company's primary expertise lies in clinical trials, it also works on epidemiological studies, preclinical studies, and non-clinical research across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Its dedicated and experienced staff collaborate across industry, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and academic settings. For more information, please visit www.statcollab.com.

About WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group)

WCG is the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. Comprised of two divisions – the industry's first central IRB, and first clinical services organization (CSO) – WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and institutions to accelerate the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human subject protection. For more information, please visit www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical or LinkedIn.

