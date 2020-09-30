WCI Carbon Market Outook: 2030 Allowances Price and GHG Emissions Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 30 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2030 Allowances Price and GHG Emissions Forecast for WCI Carbon Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB), provides annual emissions data for each facility within an organization. California Carbon compiles that data and segregates facilities into nine sectors. The publisher then looks at sector-wise macroeconomic indicators to derive a usable correlation between variables to provide the forecast up to 2030. In the emissions forecast for 2018, an accuracy of 99.6% was achieved against actual data. This report provides a forecast for emissions, supply-demand, and prices up to the year 2030.



The report is segregated into six sections. Section one of the report gives an overview of the present WCI market emissions. The reported emissions data from 2018 is analyzed by sector and major entity. Section two of the report evaluates how regulations have evolved over time, and how market prices have been affected by these regulatory shifts. Section three presents the sectoral emissions forecast through to 2030. Consequently, California Carbon Allowance (CCA) supply-demand forecast is laid out in section four. Section five builds on this balance to give a 2030 WCI price forecast. Whilst section six concludes some of the research and provides an opinion on the program's future.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Context for the market



2 WCI Regulatory Timeline

2.1 CaliforniaCarbon.info Model Update on the proposed entry of Oregon in the Cap and Trade

program



3 California GHG Emissions Forecast

3.1 Forecast Methodology

3.2 Long-term sectoral emissions forecast

3.3 Sectoral breakdown of forecasted emissions and production

3.3.1 Transportation Fuel & CO2 suppliers

3.3.2 Natural Gas Suppliers

3.3.3 Refineries and Hydrogen Plants

3.3.4 Fossil Fuel Based Electricity Generation

3.3.5 Electricity Importers

3.3.6 Oil and Gas Production

3.3.7 Other Combustion Sources

3.3.8 Cement Manufacturing

3.4 Other Cogeneration

3.5 WCI's GHG emissions forecast



4 Supply- Demand Forecast of Carbon Allowances in WCI



5 WCI Carbon allowance price forecast

5.1 Assumptions:

5.2 Allowance price forecast under base case emissions scenario:

5.3 Allowance price forecast under low case emissions scenario

5.4 Allowance price forecast under high emissions case scenario

5.5 Offsets



6 Looking ahead

Companies Mentioned

Aera Energy

Berry Petroleum Company

California Resources Corporation

Chevron USA

Long Beach Gas and Oil Department

Pacific Gas and Electric

Phillips 66 Company

Rio Tinto Minerals

San Diego Gas and Electric

Sempra Gas and Power Marketing

Shell Oil Products US

Southern California Gas Company

Southwest Gas Distribution Facilities

Tesoro Refining and Marketing Company

Valero Refining Company

